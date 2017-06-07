(Recasts to show copper down, updates prices)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, June 7 London copper traded lower on
Wednesday as investors turned positive on equities after an
initial flight to commodities ahead of key events unfolding this
week.
With British elections, a European Central Bank policy
meeting where policymakers may take a less dovish stance, and
former FBI director James Comey's Senate testimony all set for
Thursday, investors are wary of taking big positions in stock
markets.
"Political uncertainty continues to drive commodity markets,
while a weaker U.S. dollar helps improve investor appetite,"
Australia & New Zealand Bank said in client note.
* LME COPPER DOWN: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange slipped 0.04 percent to $5,597 a tonne by 0700
GMT.
* ShFE COPPER FOLLOWS: The most-traded copper contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.6 percent to
44,880 yuan ($6,607) a tonne.
* ALUMINIUM: Qatar's isolation by top Arab nations has
already hit aluminium exports from a plant part-owned by
Norway's Norsk Hydro, which warned it would take time
to restart them.
* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto and China Minmetals
Corp signed an outline deal on collaboration in mineral
exploration.
* DOLLAR STUCK: The dollar was near a six-week low against
the safe-haven yen.
* LEAD: ShFE lead was the biggest loser in China
metals futures, down more than 1 percent at the open, closing
0.66 percent down. LME lead prices were slightly firmer
at $2,075 a tonne, reversing overnight loss.
($1 = 6.7929 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Subhranshu Sahu)