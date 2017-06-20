* LME/ShFE arb: tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, June 20 Zinc prices retreated on Tuesday
after hitting their highest in more than two weeks as investors
sought to balance concerns about tightening supplies with
uncertainty over Chinese demand.
A steady stream of news has encouraged the bulls recently,
including a talk of a market deficit, an expected strike in
major producer Peru and declining inventories.
But monetary tightening in China has stoked worries about
the appetite for industrial metals in its biggest market.
"You've got some news with a bullish tone, so that's
supporting the market, but I don't know how sustainable all this
will be," said Gianclaudio Torlizzi, Partner at consultancy
T-Commodity in Milan when zinc was firmer during morning trade.
"We have a small long, but we're not married to this
position because the general outlook is still not really
bullish. Monetary tightening in China is still taking place."
* ZINC: Benchmark zinc on the London Metal Exchange
closed 0.04 percent down at $2,555 a tonne, retreating from an
intraday peak of $2,581.50, the highest since June 1.
"Potential weakness of zinc prices in the upcoming months
may stem from tepid demand for galvanised steel," Citi analyst
Nell Agate said in a note.
The biggest use for zinc is to galvanise steel.
* NICKEL: LME nickel shed 2.1 percent to end at
$8,820 a tonne. Prices received a fillip on Monday from news
that about a dozen newly constructed nickel smelters in
Indonesia have stopped operations because of a plunge in prices.
* ALUMINIUM: LME aluminium finished unchanged at
$1,886.50 a tonne, supported by continued concern about a
crackdown by the Chinese government on illegal and polluting
smelters.
Prices were in positive territory during most of the session
but edged back after data was released showing that overall
aluminium output rose slightly last month both in top producer
China and in the rest of the world.
* TIN: LME tin finished 0.4 percent down at $19,505
a tonne as the market digested news that China's Yunnan Tin Co
, the world's biggest tin producer, said it had
received government approval for so-called "processing trade",
churning out refined metal for export using concentrate shipped
in from abroad.
* OTHER PRICES: LME copper ended 1.2 percent weaker
at $5,657 a tonne while lead gave up 0.1 percent to
$2,127.50.
