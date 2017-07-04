(Updates prices)

By James Regan

SYDNEY, July 4 Shanghai zinc futures closed sightly higher on Tuesday amid expectations the metal's fundamentals had turned a corner, thanks to a robust outlook for Chinese steel.

China's steel rebar futures prices are the highest in more than three years. Demand for rebar got a boost from China's infrastructure spending this year, fattening margins among producers.

Zinc is used to galvanise, or rust-proof steel. * ZINC: London Metal Exchange three-month zinc contracted 1 percent to $2,776 a tonne, returning overnight gains. Still, the LME zinc price is up more than 10 percent since June 7.

* ShFE Zinc ended 0.61 percent higher at 22,940 yuan ($3,375)a tonne

* CHINA GROWTH: China's manufacturing sector reversed into growth mode in June, expanding at the fastest pace in three months after unexpectedly contracting in May, as new orders and production rose.

* SHORTAGES: Macquarie expects a 650,000-tonne zinc shortfall this year and sees prices breaching $3,000 a tonne by the fourth quarter. Societe Generale's Robin Bhar is not so bullish and expects a deficit of 250,000 tonnes this year.

* INVENTORIES: Zinc stocks in LME-approved warehouses at 289,275 are down more than 30 percent this year, while those monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange have tumbled nearly 60 percent to less than 65,000 tonnes. <CU-STX-SGH<

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 0.88 percent to $5,878 a tonne by 0700 GMT, extending losses from the previous session.

* The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.97 percent to 46,920 yuan a tonne.

* NICKEL RETHINK: Brazil's Vale is reassessing its loss-making New Caledonian nickel operations as part of a wider review of low performing assets after new Chief Executive Fabio Schvartsman took charge last month.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Sunil Nair)