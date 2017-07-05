By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, July 5 London copper was treading
water on Wednesday amid heightened risk aversion in Asia
following a North Korean missile test, while strike threats at a
South American copper mine lent support to prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* London Metal Exchange copper was little changed at
$5,885 a tonne by 0141 GMT, having logged modest losses of 0.6
percent in the previous session. Prices, which failed near
resistance at $6,000 a tonne are now easing to support at the
100-day moving average of $5,774.
* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper edged down by
0.6 percent to 47,150 yuan ($6,935) a tonne. U.S. markets were
closed for a holiday.
* North Korea said on Wednesday it had conducted a test of a
newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile that can
carry a large and heavy nuclear warhead.
* Chilean mining company Antofagasta Minerals, one
of the biggest global copper producers, on Tuesday was facing
potential strikes from workers at its Zaldivar mine and by
supervisors at Centinela as contract talks continue.
* China's services sector grew at a slower pace in June as
new orders slumped, signalling renewed pressure on businesses
after a pickup in May and pointing to a softening outlook for
the economy, a private business survey showed on Wednesday.
* A group of former traders from commodity house Glencore
are set to launch an online platform on Wednesday that
allows mining companies and smelters to cut out the middlemen
and save cash on deals for concentrates.
* Indonesia has issued recommendations to two more companies
to allow them to export mineral ores.
* Tanzania put more pressure on foreign mining companies on
Tuesday by amending mining and tax laws to make it mandatory for
the state to own at least 16 percent of mining projects, while
also raising export royalties.
* China's central bank said on Tuesday the shadow banking
sector lacks sufficient regulation and the bank would give more
prominence to financial risk controls.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian share markets got off to a subdued start on
Wednesday as simmering tensions on the Korean peninsula
supported safe-harbours including the yen and gold.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)