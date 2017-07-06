MELBOURNE, July 6 London copper steadied on
Thursday near one-week lows as the dollar eased back from highs
triggered by a Federal Reserve meeting that clouded the outlook
for the pace of future interest rate rises.
FUNDAMENTALS
* London Metal Exchange copper edged up by 0.1
percent to $5,845 a tonne by 0255 GMT. Prices fell 0.9 percent
on Wednesday when they hit $5,815 which was the lowest since
June 27.
* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper slipped by 0.8
percent to 46860 yuan ($6,888.95) a tonne.
* Volumes were exceedingly low with less than 1000 lots of
the benchmark LME copper contract having changed hands.
* Federal Reserve policymakers were increasingly split on
the outlook for inflation and how it might affect the future
pace of interest rate rises, according to the minutes of the
Fed's last policy meeting on June 13-14 released on Wednesday.
* The United States cautioned on Wednesday it was ready to
use force if need be to stop North Korea's nuclear missile
program but said it preferred global diplomatic action against
Pyongyang.
* Chinese private equity firm GSR Capital is looking to buy
a substantial holding in Chile's Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM)
, one of the world's biggest lithium producers,
according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.
* Democratic Republic of Congo plans to impose harsher
punishments on mining companies that fail to repatriate at least
40 percent of their revenue from mineral exports, central bank
governor Deogratias Mutombo said on Wednesday.
* A year and a half after banning bauxite mining to force
miners to meet environmental standards, Malaysia's exports to
main customer China are again growing, raising public anger over
illegal mining.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares were tentative on Thursday after minutes from
the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed a lack of consensus on
the future pace of interest rate increases, while oil prices
inched higher following the previous day's steep
declines.
DATA/EVENTS
0600 Germany Industrial orders for May
1215 U.S. ADP national employment Jun
1230 U.S. International trade May
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Jun
PRICES
BASE METALS PRICES
Three month LME copper 5844
Most active ShFE copper 46830
Three month LME 1924
aluminium
Most active ShFE 14225
aluminium
Three month LME zinc 2762
Most active ShFE zinc 22860
Three month LME lead 2267.5
Most active ShFE lead 17440
Three month LME nickel 9125
Most active ShFE nickel 75000
Three month LME tin 19715
Most active ShFE tin 144120
BASE METALS ARBITRAGE
LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 432.64
LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1014.53
LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 253.05
LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1386.3
LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2485.8
($1 = 6.8022 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)