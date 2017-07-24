FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 days
METALS-London copper pops above $6,000, near highest since March
July 24, 2017 / 6:08 AM / in 2 days

METALS-London copper pops above $6,000, near highest since March

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds ANZ report, more bullet points; updates prices)
    MELBOURNE, July 24 (Reuters) - London copper was marking
time near its highest since early March on Monday ahead of the
release of a spate of global manufacturing reports, underpinned
by extended weakness in the dollar and prospects of tighter mine
supply.
    Supply side concerns and a weaker dollar have driven base
metal prices higher, ANZ said in a report.
    Union-represented workers and management at Antofagasta's
 Zaldivar copper mine in Chile failed to reach a wage
deal on Thursday and they agreed to extend government-mediated
talks into this week.
    "(That is) raising fears that strike action may disrupt
output in coming weeks," ANZ said.    
   
    * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper was
trading up 0.1 percent at $6,013 a tonne by 0520 GMT, following
a 0.8-percent gain in the previous session when prices reached
their highest since March 1 at $6,051. 
    * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper
edged up 0.3 percent to 47,950 yuan ($7,094) a tonne.
    * SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS: Disruptions to copper shipments from
Canada and Chile have undermined expectations for rising global
copper supplies in the second-half of the year, cutting the
charges that smelters charge miners to process metal.
    * INDONESIA STRIKE: An estimated 5,000 workers at the giant
Grasberg copper mine operated by Freeport-McMoRan Inc's
Indonesian unit will extend their strike for a fourth month, a
union official said on Friday, in an ongoing dispute over
layoffs and employment terms.
    * HEDGE FUNDS: Hedge funds and money managers increased
their net long position in copper by 7,706 lots to 74,233 lots,
the highest since February.
     * OTHER METALS: Steel-linked metals, LME nickel LME
zinc and LME lead were all up 1 percent or more,
with similar gains seen for those metals on the Shanghai
exchange.
    * PHILIPPINES MINING: Supporting nickel, the Philippine's
President said the government would draft a new law for the
country's mining industry, which he said pays too little in tax
and not enough to compensate for environmental damage. The
country is a major supplier of nickel ore.
    * INDONESIA NICKEL: Indonesia exported 403,201 tonnes of
nickel ore in the first six months of 2017, when a complete ban
on exports was lifted, a mining ministry spokesman said on
Friday.
    * COMING UP: Euro zone flash composite PMI July at 0800 GMT
    PRICES    
    
 BASE METALS PRICES                        0522            
 Three month LME copper                                6003
 Most active ShFE copper                              47850
 Three month LME aluminium                             1921
 Most active ShFE aluminium                           14415
 Three month LME zinc                                2779.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                                23075
 Three month LME lead                                  2258
 Most active ShFE lead                                17555
 Three month LME nickel                                9610
 Most active ShFE nickel                              78910
 Three month LME tin                                  20230
 Most active ShFE tin                                146830
                                                           
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                                     
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3              493.66
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3              -674.3
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3              725.95
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3             -882.25
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3             2234.16
 
($1 = 6.7595 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Joseph Radford)

