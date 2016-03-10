* Focus moves to China industrial production data

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, March 10 Copper prices fell on Thursday in tandem with Chinese equities as worries about growth and demand in top consumer China dominated the mood, though a weaker dollar limited losses.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended down 0.9 percent at $4,890 a tonne in official rings. It hit a four-month high of $5,059 last week on expectations China would move to stave off a further economic slowdown.

Chinese equities fell as investors interpreted data showing consumer inflation rising faster than forecast as largely negative for the struggling economy.

Worries about demand growth in China were reinforced by February trade data showing a far worse performance than expected, with exports tumbling the most in more than six years.

Disappointment that Chinese authorities would not open the fiscal taps to the extent investors had hoped for has also undermined confidence this week.

Key to a recovery in Chinese demand for industrial metals is the country's manufacturing sector.

"Sentiment is not as bearish as it was. We need to see better manufacturing PMI data from China. If they remain below or around 50 then the best I can see for copper is a level around $5,000," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.

Data last week showed Chinese factories shed jobs at the fastest rate in seven years in February as manufacturing activity shrank to five-month lows.

Clues to future Chinese demand for metals will come at the weekend with the release of investment, housing market and industrial output data.

Standard Bank analyst Leon Westgate said part of the recovery last week was due to funds reversing bets on lower prices, or covering short positions.

"Has the world materially improved? Probably not. Is China's government going to allow a hard landing? Probably not. So, where prices go from here will depend on how the market assesses that scenario."

The dollar extended gains versus the euro after the European Central Bank cut interest rates, but the greenback later retreated. A lower U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Three-month aluminium was down 1.5 percent at $1,559 a tonne, zinc slipped 1.8 percent to $1,765, lead fell 1.5 percent to $1,818, tin lost 1.0 percent to $16,625 and nickel ceded 1.4 percent to $8,755.

