By Eric Onstad
LONDON, June 17 Copper prices steadied on Friday
as market worries over a potential British exit from the
European Union receded and the dollar eased, though a surge in
inventories weighed on zinc.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed with a 0.3 percent gain at $4,552 a tonne, clawing back a
little of the previous session's more than 2 percent decline.
Prices ended the week up nearly 1 percent but were still
close to the four-month low touched last week at $4,483.50.
Copper recovered along with other markets, including
European shares and oil, which climbed after a suspension of
campaigning for Britain's EU membership vote next week following
the killing of a pro-"Remain" politician.
"Market sentiment has been up and down like a yo-yo recently
and for the next few days it will focus on the Brexit vote. We
still believe that it is more likely the remain side will win,"
said Caroline Bain, senior commodities economist at Capital
Economics in London.
Also supporting metals markets was a slightly weaker dollar
, which makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency
cheaper for buyers using other currencies.
The mood was cautious after industry sources said that
copper stocks held in London Metal Exchange warehouses in Asia
are set to jump by about 50 percent in the next month as metal
is shifted out or diverted away from top consumer China.
Zinc, the best LME performer this year with gains of 23
percent, went into negative territory after the LME released
data showing a surge of 19,750 tonnes arriving at LME warehouses
in New Orleans.
Three-month zinc ended 0.4 percent down at $1,981 a
tonne, retreating from an earlier high of $2,028.
While many investors are bullish about zinc because of
potential shortages after the closure of major mines, analysts
have warned that there are also large amounts of hidden stocks
that are not stored in LME-registered depots.
"I always make the point that there is a certain amount of
zinc sitting out there that is unknown. It (the inflows)
certainly could undermine what has been a sentiment-fuelled
rally," Bain said.
The best performer on Friday was nickel, which
closed 2.3 percent higher at $9,070 after holders of LME nickel
inventories gave shipment notices for 10,722 tonnes, reducing
availability.
"Nickel is outperforming the complex aided by the large
stock draw," said Dee Perera at broker Marex Spectron.
Aluminium closed with a 0.7 percent gain at $1,615,
lead fell 0.7 percent to $1,693 and tin edged up 0.1
percent to $17,025.
