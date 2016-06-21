* Aluminium hits six-week peak for second day running

* China copper exports surge 256 pct to near 85,000T in May

* China spot metal processing fees climb, more refined output seen (Recasts, adds trader comment and closing prices)

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, June 21 Copper rose on Tuesday as funds reversed positions betting on price falls, but gains were limited both by a surge in Chinese exports that raised concerns about global oversupply and a stronger dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed up 0.6 percent to $4,670 a tonne.

Traders said funds were squaring short positions ahead of the British vote on the European Union, but that volatility would remain a feature until and after the vote.

A higher U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for non-U.S.-firms, which subdues demand.

Chinese trade data showed copper exports in May surged by 256 percent on the year to 84,959 tonnes, overshadowing a 15.9 percent rise in imports.

"All these Chinese copper exports are probably going to the LME so there are market fears that rising LME copper inventories will weigh on sentiment," said Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International in London.

"Earlier this year, China had restocked a significant amount of copper and now there is destocking or normalisation, driving this rotation of Shanghai inventories to the LME."

Copper stocks held in LME warehouses in Asia are set to jump by about 50 percent next month as the metal is shifted out or diverted away from top consumer China, industry sources told Reuters last week.

"We've been looking at copper end-use demand as being not great for the past few months," said analyst Dan Morgan of UBS in Sydney.

Aluminium gained 0.1 percent to $1,635.5 reach a tonne after touching $1,642, the highest in more than six weeks for the second straight session.

"Aluminium is outperforming the other metals, perhaps on the back of falling domestic inventories in China," Fu said.

"The demand side in aluminium is not bad, comparatively better than copper. Some of the new (Chinese) power grids being constructed are using aluminium, that's been supportive of the demand side."

Lead shed 0.7 percent to hit $1,709 and tin added one percent to reach $17,150.

Zinc, rose 0.8 percent to $2,026 a tonne, while nickel fell one percent to $9,190.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne, editing by Louise Heavens and David Clarke)