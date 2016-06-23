* Copper mostly traded in a $4,500-$5,000 range this year
* Slow demand growth and oversupply cap upside
(Adds details, quote, updates prices)
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, June 23 Copper prices rose to their
highest in seven weeks on Thursday as opinion polls indicating
that Britons favour staying in the European Union boosted
sentiment that was also reinforced by a weaker dollar.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
gained 1.6 percent to $4,774 a tonne by 1500 GMT. It had earlier
touched $4,790, its highest since May 6.
The campaign to keep Britain in the European Union received
a boost from two opinion polls published late on Wednesday, a
few hours before voters begin to cast their votes in the
historic EU membership referendum.
"The EU referendum has dominated things globally," said
Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Asa Bridle. "The lower dollar helps,
but copper is still ranging."
Copper, mainly used in power and construction, has mostly
traded in a $4,500 to $5,000 range this year and price movements
in recent weeks have been largely related to the U.S. currency.
Falls in the dollar make commodities cheaper for buyers in other
currencies and supports demand.
One factor limiting the upside for industrial metals has
been slow demand growth in top consumer China. Another is an
oversupplied market, particularly in aluminium.
Analysts say that aluminium smelters in China could cut
output if prices fall below 12,000 yuan ($1,826) and towards
11,500 yuan.
Morgan Stanley analysts, however, said that output cuts by
China's major aluminium producers would be offset by expansion
in the collective output of the country's many smaller players.
The bank said that the optimal strategy in a highly
competitive market that is under lots of pressure to cut excess
capacity is to get bigger.
"Greater market share is more important than spinning a
profit," it said in an analysts' note.
About 2 million tonnes of new aluminium capacity is set to
enter the Chinese market in the second half of the year, said
Paul Adkins of consultancy AZ China.
"We think demand will start to slow from here on, as small
and large downstream factories slow down. We remain worried that
demand is slowing just as supply starts to increase," Adkins
told the Reuters Global Base Metals Forum.
Three-month aluminium edged down 0.03 percent to
$1,634 a tonne.
In other metals, Zinc was 0.4 percent weaker at
$2,038 after LME data showed inflows of nearly 20,000 tonnes
into LME warehouses, which analysts said showed that hidden
stocks could weigh on prices.
Nickel lost 0.5 percent to $9,180, lead rose
0.3 percent to $1,721 and tin added 0.4 percent to
$17,210.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
($1 = 6.5723 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Eric Onstad in London; Editing by
David Goodman)