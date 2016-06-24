* Latest poll count shows 51.0 percent remain, leave on 49.0 pct

* Zambia sees copper output doubling to 1.5 mln T next year

* Coming Up: Brexit referendum count underway (Adds comment, detail; updates prices)

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE, June 24 London copper pulled back on Friday from a 7-week top touched in the previous session on caution over results from Britain's referendum on whether to leave the European Union.

A trickle of official referendum results showed the margins were tight, with the "Remain" camp just nudging into a narrow lead.

The overall result was too close to call, setting copper and other metals in train for a volatile session, said analyst Lachlan Shaw of UBS in Melbourne.

"At these sort of (price) levels on copper we're about neutral. We do see it weakening into year-end, based on rising supply and we are starting to see stimulus slow in China."

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.4 percent at $4,760 a tonne by 0134 GMT. It touched its highest since May 6 at $4,795 a tonne in the previous session.

Prices were on track to log a 4.6-percent weekly advance, matching a week in late April, as the dollar has dropped after expectations grew that the U.S. would delay its next interest rate hike after its economy stumbled in the first quarter.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week to near a 43-year low, suggesting labour market resilience even though hiring slowed sharply in May.

Shanghai Futures Exchange copper trimmed early gains of 1.3 percent to 36,510 yuan ($5,543) a tonne, still up 0.8 percent.

Adding to a surfeit of global mine supply, Zambia's copper production will rise by 5.5 percent to 750,000 tonnes this year and output is expected to double to 1.5 million tonnes in 2017, Mines Minister Christopher Yaluma said on Thursday.

Elsewhere, the incoming minister in charge of Philippine mining has slammed the use of open pits to extract minerals, describing it as "madness" even to consider the method in the resource-rich country because of the environmental impact.

Philippines is the biggest supplier of nickel ore to China, which uses it to make stainless steel.

Australian mining giant BHP Billiton pulled a $500 million debt refinancing plan at one of Australia's biggest coal export terminals after banks were reluctant to lend to the sector, said three sources with knowledge of the process.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

($1 = 6.5740 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 6.5800 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)