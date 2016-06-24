* Britain votes to leave the European Union - BBC
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, June 24 London copper fell on Friday
and selling spilled into other metals, after referendum results
showed that British voters have embarked on a path to depart the
European Union.
The reaction of base metals was more subdued than in other
commodities markets, where gold rallied the most since 2008 and
oil plunged.
Traders said this could be down to relatively lower investor
capital in the downtrodden sector that is sitting around the
cost of production for many base metals like aluminium and
copper, which have been weighed down by oversupply.
"I don't discount some impact in the very short term, but
fundamentally, once it settles down I can't see things being too
different from where we were a week ago," said analyst Daniel
Hynes of ANZ in Sydney.
Britain has voted to leave the European Union, results from
Thursday's referendum showed, a stunning repudiation of the
nation's elites that deals the biggest blow to the European
project of greater unity since World War Two.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
as much as 4 percent before trimming losses to about 3 percent
at $4,638 a tonne by 0721 GMT. Copper at one point saw its
biggest daily slide since July last year. On Thursday, it had
touched its highest since May 6 at $4,795.
The drop erased most of a weekly advance that had been
sparked by a fall in the dollar as expectations grew that the
U.S. would delay its next interest rate hike after its economy
stumbled in the first quarter.
U.S. short-term interest rates futures added to earlier
gains in late U.S. trading on Thursday, as fears about Britain's
exit from the European Union spurred traders to consider the
Federal Reserve would hold interest rates through at least early
2018.
LME nickel fell more than 3 percent, while LME
aluminium, tin, lead and zinc
dropped 2-3 percent.
In Shanghai, the impact from the "Brexit" vote was less
dramatic. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper fell to
35,970 yuan ($5,438) a tonne, a drop of 0.6 percent, having
gained 1.4 percent intraday in the previous session.
ShFe nickel fell 2.5 percent, zinc by 1.7
percent with most other metals down one percent or less.
The UK Steel industry group said the decision to leave the
EU will send shockwaves across the steel industry and that the
challenge is like no other.
The British vote to leave the European Union does not just
weaken Britain but also damages the rest of the bloc and
Germany, the BDI Federation of Germany Industries said on
Friday.
Shocked chief executives from Mumbai to Denver woke up on
Friday to face tough decisions over how to respond to Britain's
vote to leave the European Union. [nL8N19G137
($1 = 6.6088 Chinese yuan)
