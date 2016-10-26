* China to step up copper imports by year-end
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, Oct 26 Shanghai aluminium jumped 4
percent to its highest in more than two years on Wednesday,
tracking higher coal prices, and a broader reaction to China's
steel capacity cuts, along with an improving outlook for the
global economy.
Coal shortages in China after government-led capacity cuts
that shut down many mines spurred prices of the fuel, including
coking coal and coke used in steelmaking.
Chinese iron ore futures hit their highest in more than two
years as a surge in coal prices lifted the demand for higher
grade iron ore in order to boost efficiency and use less coal.
"Once the coal and steel prices rise, which is very closely
related to real economy, then people start to say hey, what
about the implication for the base metals?" said analyst Helen
Lau of Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.
Lau said aluminium production costs were boosted by rising
prices of input coal, and as tighter regulation on trucks raised
logistics costs for bauxite and alumina transport.
"If at each stage you have cost increase by 10 percent that
eventually will have some impact on aluminium prices."
Shanghai Futures Exchange aluminium finished up by
4.1 percent at 13,620 yuan ($2,012) a tonne by 0722 GMT. Earlier
in the session, it surged to 13,995 yuan, its highest since Sept
2014.
Other metals pared some of the previous session's stellar
gains. London Metal Exchange copper eased by 0.2 percent
to $4,727 a tonne, after a 2.1 percent advance in the previous
session, when prices hit $4,754.50, the strongest since Oct. 13.
China is expected to step up copper imports in the coming
months as a weaker yuan opens up arbitrage opportunities and
demand picks up, partly fuelled by a boom in China's property
market, analysts and traders said.
LME zinc slipped by 0.6 percent to $2,354, paring
gains from the previous session.
Shanghai Futures Exchange copper ended little
changed at 37,760 yuan a tonne.
China's state planner has urged coal miners to speed up
production to tame the spike in prices, in a sign that Beijing
is worried about the dwindling supplies ahead of winter. Coal
can be used in smelting metals such as steel and aluminium.
Reflecting a brighter outlook for the global economy,
Japan's government raised its assessment on industrial output
for the first time in nine months while U.S. home prices rose
5.1 percent in the year to August.
Chilean miner Antofagasta predicted that full-year
copper output would be at the lower end of guidance, and
production next year would still be low.
