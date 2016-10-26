* China to step up copper imports by year-end
* Antofagasta sees low 2017 copper output
By Clara Denina
LONDON, Oct 26 Tin prices hit their highest in
nearly two years on Wednesday on low stocks of metal while
copper steadied after the previous session's strong gains,
underpinned by a lower dollar.
Three-month tin on the London Metal Exchange hit a
new high since December 2014 at $20,500 a tonne and closed at
$20,425, up 0.5 percent.
Inventories in LME warehouses fell to their lowest since
2004 at 2,930 tonnes, with two large holdings of cash contracts
and warrants.
"What's accelerating tin's tightening fundamentals is the
shortage of stocks on the LME ... as we are not really seeing
that much material flowing back into LME warehouses," Societe
Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.
Tin's scarcity on LME markets has pushed up the premium for
the cash contract over the three-month equivalent to more than
$200 a tonne this week, its highest since early September.
Benchmark copper closed up 0.1 percent at $4,740 a
tonne, following a 2.1 percent advance in the previous session
on talks of further fiscal stimulus by top consumer China, which
could lift demand for most metals. Prices hit a two-week peak at
$4,754 in earlier trade.
China is expected to step up copper imports in the coming
months as a weaker yuan opens up arbitrage opportunities and
demand picks up, partly fuelled by a boom in China's property
market, analysts and traders said.
Chilean miner Antofagasta predicted that full-year
copper output would be at the lower end of guidance, and
production next year would still be low.
Aluminium prices closed 0.6 percent up at $1,679 a
tonne.
Shanghai aluminium jumped 4 percent to its highest
in more than two years at 13,995 yuan, tracking higher coal
prices and a reaction to China's steel capacity cuts.
Coal can be used in smelting metals such as steel and
aluminium.
Coal shortages in China after government-led capacity cuts
that shut down many mines have spurred prices of the fuel,
including coking coal and coke used in steelmaking.
Chinese iron ore futures hit their highest in more than two
years as a surge in coal prices lifted the demand for higher
grade iron ore in order to boost efficiency and use less coal.
"While rising coal prices are fuelling a rally in
China-traded metal prices ... support should fade as coal
supplies are increasing again," Julius Baer said in a note.
"The iron ore market should return to surplus against the
backdrop of weakening demand from China's steel mills and
growing seaborne supplies."
LME zinc closed down 1.2 percent at $2,339,
retreating from a three-week high in the previous session. Lead
closed down 0.2 percent at $2,048 and nickel
closed 0.3 percent higher at $10,260.
($1 = 6.7681 Chinese yuan)
