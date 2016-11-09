UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SINGAPORE Nov 9 Copper edged lower on Wednesday, easing from last session's one-year peak in cautious trade as early results from the U.S. presidential election showed no clear trend as yet.
Expectations of strong demand from top consumer China kept a floor under the market.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had fallen 0.3 percent to $5,221 a tonne by 0113 GMT. The metal on Tuesday hit its highest since October last year at 5,250.50 a tonne.
* The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 3.4 percent to 41,740 yuan a tonne, tracking last session's gains on the LME.
* Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton waged a tight battle in several crucial battleground states on Tuesday in their bitter race for the White House, although opinion polls showed Clinton had an edge in the closing hours of the campaign.
* Chinese banks extended 1.22 trillion yuan ($180 billion) in new loans in September, capping a record nine-month lending spree. Much of the growth in recent months has been driven by a rapid rise in home mortgages.
* Still, China's imports of copper fell 14.7 percent from a month ago to 290,000 tonnes in October, its lowest since February 2015, customs data showed on Tuesday. The country accounts for about half of global consumption of industrial metals.
* The JPMorgan Global Manufacturing PMI rose to a two-year high of 52.0 in October.

MARKETS NEWS
* Asian markets were on tenterhooks on Wednesday as early state exit polls in the U.S. presidential election showed wins for both candidates.
DATA/EVENTS 0130 China Consumer prices Oct 0130 China Producer prices Oct 1500 U.S. Wholesale sales Sep












(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)
