* Copper slips after big rally

* Shanghai contract down 4.3 pct, LME off 3 pct

* Drags zinc off highs (Recasts to show decline in copper, updates prices)

By James Regan

SYDNEY, Nov 15 Copper futures fell on Tuesday during Asian trading, pulling the London contract lower, as traders cashed in gains after last week's dramatic price spikes supported by Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory.

Three-month LME copper fell 3 percent to $5,417 a tonne after earlier building on overnight gains. The decline marks a reversal from the nearly 8 percent leap in intraday trading on Friday to its highest level since June 2015.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange settled 4.3 percent down at 43,670 yuan ($6,371) a tonne.

Copper recorded its best weekly showing last week since 2011 with an 11.2 percent gain, a rally that was also buoyed by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's promises of infrastructure spending.

The meteoric rise of copper last week, which was up 20 percent at one point, was not justified by fundamentals and the metal used mostly in power and construction was due to retreat.

Trump has said he plans to fix inner cities, rebuild highways and infrastructure, while erecting barriers against cheap imports, leading to higher consumption of industrial raw materials.

Copper's retreat took the shine off zinc futures, which recoiled sharply in Shanghai late in the day after gaining earlier on expectations of a pick-up in Chinese demand for steel alloys.

The most-traded zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended 1.2 percent higher at 21,115 yuan ($3,080) after rising as much as 6.3 percent.

Three-month LME zinc dropped 1.5 percent to $2,567 a tonne. The metal is still up about 61 percent this year.

The decline in base metals, seen as a proxy for industrial activity in China, was mirrored in steel-dependent iron ore markets.

Iron ore futures in Asia dropped sharply on Tuesday, after a frenzied rally over the past week to multi-year highs, as weaker Chinese steel prices tamed bullish bets on the raw material.

($1 = 6.8545 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)