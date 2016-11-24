* Shanghai copper, zinc, lead up between 4 pct-6 pct

* Shanghai copper premiums drop $5 to $85-$95

* Coming Up: Germany Ifo business climate for Nov at 0900 GMT

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE, Nov 24 London zinc hit an eight-year high and copper jumped for a fourth day in a row on Thursday as investors poured funds into metals in expectation of inflation in China and the United States, and on signs of growing strength in the U.S. manufacturing sector.

Bets that the U.S. will raise rates in December and again next year pushed up the dollar, adding to the allure of commodities for investors seeking a hedge against inflation.

Meanwhile, China fixed its yuan midpoint at the weakest since June 2008, which also encouraged mainland investors to chase commodities as a hedge against further dollar strength amid lower yields in other asset classes and a steadily improving fundamental picture.

"Strong durable goods orders in the U.S. helped buoy investors who have viewed Trump's upcoming presidency as a positive for industrial metals demand," said ANZ in a report.

New orders for U.S. manufactured capital goods rebounded in October, driven by rising demand for machinery and a range of other equipment, the latest indication of an acceleration in economic growth.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange jumped 2.4 percent to $5,877.50 a tonne by 0742 GMT. It earlier struck $5,939 a tonne, surging towards its $6,025.50 peak from Nov. 11, which was its highest since June 1l, 2015.

Shanghai Futures Exchange copper soared 5.4 percent to finish at 48,210 yuan ($6,967) a tonne.

Expectations of improved demand for copper was gaining momentum, Argonaut Securities said in a report.

"Previous pessimistic concern on copper demand in China is probably overdone. Looking ahead, the prospect of improving economic conditions in China and the U.S. will underpin a stronger copper growth in 2017 than 2016, in our view."

Demand from major consuming sectors has improved this year. Power sector demand surged 28.5 pct in the first 10 months of the year, up from 11.7 pct last year, while floor space completion, a key signal for construction demand, grew 5.7 pct year on year, up from an 8.8 percent fall last year, it noted.

China consumes about half the world's copper.

Investors also bought lead and zinc, with both contracts in Shangahi surging around 4.5 percent. LME zinc climbed 2 percent to $2,749 a tonne, having reached its highest since 2008 which sparked more momentum-based buys.

The demand picture in Europe also brightened. Euro zone business activity expanded the most in nearly a year in November, stirring some optimism that economic momentum is picking up again.

In news, China exported 350,000 tonnes of aluminium in October, up 6.6 percent on year, customs data showed on Thursday. Exports of unwrought copper and products were up over 110 percent on year to 22,909 tonnes.

