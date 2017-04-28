SYDNEY, April 28 Copper tracked modestly higher
on Friday with traders saying some investors were active buying
on price dips, but warning at the same time that broader
industry sentiment pointed to a weaker outlook.
FUNDAMENTALS
* COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
was up 0.4 percent to $5,714 a tonne, reversing losses
from the previous session.
* SHANGHAI: The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was up 0.2 percent to 46,330 yuan
($6,719)a tonne.
* CHINESE MANUFACTURING: The pace of expansion in China's
manufacturing sector likely slowed this month, a Reuters poll
showed, as factory-gate price-growth slowed and authorities
moved to tackle risks in the property market and credit growth.
Data is due on Sunday, April 30.
* ANTI-MINING: Philippine Environment Secretary Regina Lopez
said on Thursday she will ban open-pit mining in the country,
toughening a months-long crackdown on the sector she blames for
extensive environmental damage.
* BHP SHAREHOLDERS: Two weeks after Elliott Management's
surprise assault on BHP Billiton, the fund
manager's three-point demand for change is gaining little
traction with investors, prompting expectations a second Elliott
move is imminent.
* SILVER: London's silver price benchmark is plagued by big,
unpredictable fluctuations that risk undermining its credibility
and may complicate efforts by the London Bullion Market
Association to find a new operator, according to a Reuters
analysis of trading data and 10 industry sources.
* MARKET NEWS: Asian stocks inched higher on Friday and
looked set to close a strong week on a positive note, while the
euro slipped after the European Central Bank showed no signs of
paring its stimulus programme.
DATA/EVENTS
0600 Germany Import prices Mar
0600 Germany Retail sales Mar
0600 Britain House prices Apr
0645 France Consumer spending Mar
0830 Britain Preliminary GDP Q1
0900 Euro zone Inflation flash Apr
1230 U.S. GDP advance Q1
1230 U.S. Employment costs Q1
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Apr
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
($1 = 6.8950 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)