(Updates prices)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, April 28 Copper tracked modestly higher
on Friday with traders saying some investors were active buying
on price dips, but warning at the same time that broader
industry sentiment pointed to a weaker outlook.
FUNDAMENTALS
* COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
was up 0.4 percent to $5,713 a tonne at 0700 GMT,
reversing losses from the previous session.
* SHANGHAI: The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange settled 0.04 percent higher at
46,330 yuan ($6,719)a tonne.
* China's main stock indexes fell on Friday and looked set
for their third straight weekly loss on fears regulators will
step up their latest crackdown on riskier types of financing and
speculation.
* CHINESE MANUFACTURING: The pace of expansion in China's
manufacturing sector likely slowed this month, a Reuters poll
showed. Data is due on Sunday, April 30.
* ANTI-MINING: Nickel prices have been rising since
Philippine Environment Secretary Regina Lopez said on Thursday
she would ban open-pit mining.
NICKEL PRICES: ShFE nickel settled 1.7 percent higher. LME
nickel was up 1 percent.
* BHP SHAREHOLDERS: Two weeks after Elliott Management's
surprise assault on BHP Billiton, its
three-point demand for change is gaining little traction.
* SILVER: London's silver price benchmark is plagued by
unpredictable fluctuations that risk undermining its credibility
and may complicate London Bullion Market Association efforts to
find a new operator, according to a Reuters analysis of trading
data and 10 industry sources.
* MARKET NEWS: Asian stocks slipped on Friday as investors
took profits after a strong week, while the Korean won weakened
after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would renegotiate or
terminate a trade deal with South Korea.
DATA/EVENTS
0600 Germany Import prices Mar
0600 Germany Retail sales Mar
0600 Britain House prices Apr
0645 France Consumer spending Mar
0830 Britain Preliminary GDP Q1
0900 Euro zone Inflation flash Apr
1230 U.S. GDP advance Q1
1230 U.S. Employment costs Q1
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Apr
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Amrutha Gayathri)
Amrutha Gayathri)