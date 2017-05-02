SYDNEY May 2 Copper futures rose sharply on
Tuesday as investors returned from a three-day weekend in most
of Asia with a renewed appetite for industrial commodities.
The near across-the-board gains in both London Metal
Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange prices were aided by
advances in Asian stocks on easing concerns over North Korea,
commodities traders said.
COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
gained 1.0 percent to $5,790 a tonne by 0155 GMT,
building on gains from the last session on Friday.
SHANGHAI: The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 1.5 percent to 46,940 yuan
($6,813) a tonne. Both exchanges were closed on Monday for
Labour Day.
GRASBERG PROTEST: Thousands of workers from the Indonesian
unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc staged a rally near its
Papua mine on Monday, a union leader said, protesting against
layoffs by the miner due to a contract dispute with the
government.
CHILE COPPER RESTART: Anglo American plans to
restart production shortly at its El Soldado copper mine in
Chile as regulators have approved a new permit plan for the
deposit.
LEAD: LME lead built on strong gains last week to
trade 0.9 percent higher at $2,269 a tonne, reinforced by
falling warehouse stocks. Stocks in LME-registered warehouses
have fallen 13 percent to 165,275 tonnes over the last 27 days,
their lowest in more than a year. MPBSTX-TOTAL ShFE lead
also took flight, rising 2.5 percent to 16,690 yuan a
tonne.
EASING TENSIONS: Worries about tensions over the Korean
peninsula eased slightly after U.S. President Donald Trump on
Monday opened the door to meeting North Korea's Kim Jon Un,
saying he would be honoured to meet the young leader under the
right circumstances.
MARKETS NEWS: Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, helped by
rising optimism on the technology industry and easing concerns
over North Korea, while the dollar edged up to one-month high
versus the yen.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
DATA/EVENTS
0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI final Apr
0750 France Markit manufacturing PMI Apr
0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Apr
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Apr
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Mar
1345 U.S. ISM-New York index Apr
Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
ARBS
($1 = 6.8900 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)