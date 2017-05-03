MELBOURNE, May 3 London copper dropped on Wednesday from a three-week high hit the session before as prices consolidated after failing to break technical resistance and given a lack of other drivers, traders said. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper slipped by 0.7 percent to $5,763 a tonne by 0150 GMT, paring 1.2 percent gains from the previous session when prices topped out at $5,820 a tonne, the highest in three weeks, and closed at the 100-day moving average. * TECHNICALS: Traders said that prices were consolidating having failed to convincingly push upside beyond resistance at the $5,820-40 level. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper slipped by half a percent to 46670 yuan ($6,769) a tonne. * OTHER METALS: LME zinc and lead also slipped more than half a percent. * ZINC PREMIUMS: But premiums for zinc held in China bonded zones started to rise last week to $120-130 from $105-115, the strongest since February. ZN-BMPBW-SHMET * HOLIDAYS: Japan was on its Golden Week holiday, draining liquidity from the market. * CHINA FOREX: Moves to control capital outflows and concerns over a potential further depreciation of the yuan are likely to impede the internationalisation of Chinese currency, Fitch credit rating agency said. * EU ECONOMY: The ultra-loose monetary policy environment in some regions is raising the risk of a new global financial crisis, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday, urging a timely exit strategy. * METALS POLL: Aluminium's global surplus will fall sharply this year due to an environmental crackdown in top producer China and move to a deficit in 2018, although the market has largely priced in the impact, a Reuters poll showed. * NICKEL: Indonesia's state-controlled miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) will resume exports of nickel ore this month, with an initial shipment of 150,000 tonnes expected to leave for China in early May, a company executive said on Tuesday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * A measure of stocks across major markets globally inched up to a record high on Tuesday, lifted by gains in Europe amid corporate and economic strength, while crude futures tumbled as prices breached key technical levels. DATA/EVENTS 0800 Germany Unemployment rate Apr 0900 Euro zone GDP flash Q1 0900 Euro zone Producer prices Mar 1215 U.S. ADP national employment Apr 1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Apr 1800 Federal Reserve statement after two-day policy meeting BASE METALS PRICES 0111 GMT Three month LME copper 5759.5 Most active ShFE copper 46610 Three month LME aluminium 1926 Most active ShFE aluminium 13920 Three month LME zinc 2635 Most active ShFE zinc 22025 Three month LME lead 2230 Most active ShFE lead 16315 Three month LME nickel 9505 Most active ShFE nickel 79700 Three month LME tin 19970 Most active ShFE tin 143330 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 232.58 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1455.18 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 185.83 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -2124.27 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2051.18 ($1 = 6.8945 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)