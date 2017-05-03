(Adds Philippine nickel detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, May 3 London copper dropped on Wednesday from a three-week high hit the session before as the dollar ticked higher on expectations the Federal Reserve will signal a June rate rise later in the session. Nickel prices also fell after Philippine lawmakers rejected the appointment of Regina Lopez as Environment Secretary, potentially paving the way to ease a crackdown on the country's mines. Philippines is a major exporter of nickel laterite ore. Lopez had angered the mining sector after ordering in February the closure of more than half the country's mines and the cancellation of dozens of contracts for undeveloped mines to protect water resources. Last week, she banned open-pit mining. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper fell by 1.7 percent to $5,702.50 a tonne by 0750 GMT, erasing 1.2 percent gains from the previous session when prices topped out at $5,820 a tonne, the highest in three weeks, and closed at the 100-day moving average. * LME nickel slid 1.7 percent. * TECHNICALS: Traders said prices were consolidating having failed to convincingly push upside beyond resistance at the $5,820-$5,840 level. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper slipped by 0.6 percent to 46,580 yuan ($6,757) a tonne. * OTHER METALS: LME zinc and lead fell around 2 percent on the LME and almost 2 percent in Shanghai, tracking a drop in steel. * ZINC PREMIUMS: But premiums for zinc held in China bonded zones started to rise last week to $120-130 from $105-115, the strongest since February as long standing shortfall in mine supply begins to impact the refined market. ZN-BMPBW-SHMET * HOLIDAYS: Japan was on its Golden Week holiday, draining liquidity from the market while it was also a public holiday in South Korea. * CHINA FOREX: Moves to control capital outflows and concerns over a potential further depreciation of the yuan are likely to impede the internationalisation of Chinese currency, Fitch credit rating agency said. * METALS POLL: Aluminium's global surplus will fall sharply this year due to an environmental crackdown in top producer China and move to a deficit in 2018, although the market has largely priced in the impact, a Reuters poll showed. * NICKEL: Indonesia's state-controlled miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) will resume exports of nickel ore this month, with an initial shipment of 150,000 tonnes expected to leave for China in early May. * MARKETS: Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday, moderating after earlier strong gains on positive global earnings and manufacturing data, while expectations that the Federal Reserve will signal a June rate increase later in the session lifted the dollar. * COMING UP: Euro zone GDP flash Q1 at 0900 GMT, Federal Reserve statement. BASE METALS PRICES 0750 GMT Three month LME copper 5699 Most active ShFE copper 46550 Three month LME aluminium 1915 Most active ShFE aluminium 13960 Three month LME zinc 2608 Most active ShFE zinc 21890 Three month LME lead 2192 Most active ShFE lead 16230 Three month LME nickel 9350 Most active ShFE nickel 79370 Three month LME tin 19905 Most active ShFE tin 142950 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 686.5 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1327.53 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 298.47 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1917.98 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2820.74 ($1 = 6.8934 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sunil Nair and Subhranshu Sahu)