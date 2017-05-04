(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, May 4 London copper stumbled towards its lowest this year on Thursday on what traders said was China-based selling after a big build-up in exchange stocks and on expectations two U.S. rate rises this year could curb interest in dollar-denominated metals. London Metal Exchange copper stocks jumped by more than 30,000 tonnes, the most recent data showed, with another large increase anticipated. "The LME delivery triggered the sell-off yesterday and I heard that some Chinese entered on the short side yesterday. I heard there is more to come today," a Shanghai-based trader said. "But Chinese consumption at the moment is actually quite good." Concerns that heat is evaporating from China's economy have added to downside pressure on metals, exacerbated by China's weaker Caixin PMI numbers, said Kingdom Futures in a report. "Later today there is a mass of U.S. data including key employment numbers, durable goods and factory orders and if these also fall below expectations it would be reasonable to expect another wave of afternoon selling." FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: LME copper fell half a percent to $5,574.50 a tonne by 0735 GMT, having earlier hit $5,542 a tonne, its lowest since April 20 when it hit $5,530, which was its weakest since early January. Prices on Wednesday recorded the biggest one day drop in 18 months. * LME STOCKS: LME copper stocks surged by 31,250 tonnes data on Wednesday showed, raising concerns over weak demand. <0#MCUSTX-LOC-GRD> * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper fell 3.2 percent to 45,180 yuan ($6,551) a tonne. * CHINA STEEL: Shanghai zinc and nickel were also hit hard, falling 3 percent and more than 4 percent respectively and tracking weakness in China steel. * CHINA ECONOMY: Growth in China's services sector cooled to its slowest in almost a year in April as fears of slower economic growth dented business confidence, even as cost pressures eased, a private survey showed on Thursday. * U.S. RATES: The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and downplayed weak first-quarter economic growth while emphasising the strength of the labour market, in a sign it was still on track for two more rate rises this year. * COPPER: Copper output in Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa's top producer, hit 274,316 tonnes in the first quarter of 2017, a more than 20 percent increase over the same period last year, the central bank said on Wednesday. * GLENCORE: Mining-trading group Glencore Plc has hired the Bank of Nova Scotia to sell a portfolio of royalty assets, including one for the Antamina copper-zinc mine in Peru, four people familiar with the process told Reuters. BASE METALS PRICES 0739 GMT Three month LME copper 5578.5 Most active ShFE copper 45170 Three month LME aluminium 1913 Most active ShFE aluminium 13885 Three month LME zinc 2557.5 Most active ShFE zinc 21380 Three month LME lead 2173.5 Most active ShFE lead 15995 Three month LME nickel 9100 Most active ShFE nickel 76270 Three month LME tin 19780 Most active ShFE tin 141400 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 304.58 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1399.29 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 205.46 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -2006.48 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1300.01 ($1 = 6.8967 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Gopakumar Warrier)