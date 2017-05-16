(Adds detail, updates with closing prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, May 16 London copper fell on Tuesday as worries about China's slowing economic growth and tighter capital markets in the world's top metals consumer triggered selling in metals. China's growth took a step back in April after a surprisingly strong start to the year, tapering off as authorities clamped down on debt risks in an effort to stave off a potentially damaging hit to the economy. "All of the slowdown in key macro data was ... from restructuring/reform and risk controls," said Argonaut Securities in a report. "We think there is no chance of hard-landing in China as of now. That said, as there are a lack of drivers for new demand growth ahead ... commodity prices may fluctuate in a narrow range," it said. "Positive catalysts are stronger-than-expected external growth in Europe and emerging markets, and more supply side reform in China." * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper had dropped 0.7 percent to $5,576 a tonne by 0707 GMT, paring gains from the previous session when it hit $5,637 which was the highest in nearly two weeks. * LME ZINC: LME zinc and lead also fell around 1.5 percent to trade near their lowest for the year, having recently broken below their 200-day moving averages, sending a sell signal to chart-following funds. LME zinc volumes surged to more than 5000 lots, nearly twice that of copper. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper ended barely changed at 45,170 yuan ($6,555) a tonne. ShFE zinc and Shanghai lead fell 0.9 and 1.4 percent respectively. * CHINA DEBT: China's growth is set for its weakest patch since the global financial crisis as authorities pull back on the stimulus that helped the economy get off to an unexpectedly strong start this year, and keep funds tight to deter risky lending. * ALUMINIUM: A deepening global shortage of aluminium and an improving outlook for Russian equities should make tycoon Oleg Deripaska's En+ company attractive to investors seeking exposure to emerging markets free of foreign exchange risks, its chief told Reuters. * BHP: Activist investor Elliott Management upped the pressure for strategic changes at BHP, on Tuesday, calling for an independent review of the mining giant's petroleum business. * ORICA: Orica Ltd, the world's No. 1 explosives maker, beat forecasts on Tuesday with a 2.7 percent rise in its half-year underlying profit, helped by cost cuts and higher sales, and said demand from its mining customers was improving. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0713 GMT Three month LME copper 5574 Most active ShFE copper 45160 Three month LME aluminium 1898 Most active ShFE aluminium 13965 Three month LME zinc 2530.5 Most active ShFE zinc 21310 Three month LME lead 2100.5 Most active ShFE lead 15715 Three month LME nickel 9150 Most active ShFE nickel 76600 Three month LME tin 19830 Most active ShFE tin 140910 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 257.51 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1289.4 4 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 350.24 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1579.7 8 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2009.41 ($1 = 6.8921 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Joseph Radford)