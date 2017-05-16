(Adds detail, updates with closing prices)
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, May 16 London copper fell on Tuesday
as worries about China's slowing economic growth and tighter
capital markets in the world's top metals consumer triggered
selling in metals.
China's growth took a step back in April after a
surprisingly strong start to the year, tapering off as
authorities clamped down on debt risks in an effort to stave off
a potentially damaging hit to the economy.
"All of the slowdown in key macro data was ... from
restructuring/reform and risk controls," said Argonaut
Securities in a report.
"We think there is no chance of hard-landing in China as of
now. That said, as there are a lack of drivers for new demand
growth ahead ... commodity prices may fluctuate in a narrow
range," it said.
"Positive catalysts are stronger-than-expected external
growth in Europe and emerging markets, and more supply side
reform in China."
* LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper had
dropped 0.7 percent to $5,576 a tonne by 0707 GMT, paring gains
from the previous session when it hit $5,637 which was the
highest in nearly two weeks.
* LME ZINC: LME zinc and lead also fell
around 1.5 percent to trade near their lowest for the year,
having recently broken below their 200-day moving averages,
sending a sell signal to chart-following funds. LME zinc volumes
surged to more than 5000 lots, nearly twice that of copper.
* SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper
ended barely changed at 45,170 yuan ($6,555) a tonne. ShFE zinc
and Shanghai lead fell 0.9 and 1.4 percent
respectively.
* CHINA DEBT: China's growth is set for its weakest patch
since the global financial crisis as authorities pull back on
the stimulus that helped the economy get off to an unexpectedly
strong start this year, and keep funds tight to deter risky
lending.
* ALUMINIUM: A deepening global shortage of aluminium and an
improving outlook for Russian equities should make tycoon Oleg
Deripaska's En+ company attractive to investors seeking exposure
to emerging markets free of foreign exchange risks, its chief
told Reuters.
* BHP: Activist investor Elliott Management upped the
pressure for strategic changes at BHP, on
Tuesday, calling for an independent review of the mining giant's
petroleum business.
* ORICA: Orica Ltd, the world's No. 1 explosives
maker, beat forecasts on Tuesday with a 2.7 percent rise in its
half-year underlying profit, helped by cost cuts and higher
sales, and said demand from its mining customers was improving.
PRICES
BASE METALS PRICES 0713 GMT
Three month LME copper 5574
Most active ShFE copper 45160
Three month LME aluminium 1898
Most active ShFE aluminium 13965
Three month LME zinc 2530.5
Most active ShFE zinc 21310
Three month LME lead 2100.5
Most active ShFE lead 15715
Three month LME nickel 9150
Most active ShFE nickel 76600
Three month LME tin 19830
Most active ShFE tin 140910
BASE METALS ARBITRAGE
LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 257.51
LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1289.4
4
LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 350.24
LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1579.7
8
LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2009.41
($1 = 6.8921 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Joseph
Radford)