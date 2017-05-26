* Copper retreats after Grasberg-driven bounce
* U.S., UK and Chinese traders all absent on Monday
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, May 26 Copper pulled back from the
previous session's three-week high on Friday as momentum sparked
by a strike at one of the world's biggest copper mines,
Indonesia's Grasberg, eased ahead of the long weekend break in
China, the U.S. and Britain.
Freeport McMoRan Inc said on Thursday that mining
and milling rates at Grasberg had been affected by an extended
strike and that a "large number" of about 4,000 absentee workers
were deemed to have resigned.
"The Grasberg news yesterday ... has now been factored in,
so there's a bit of profit-taking, but copper should find good
dip-buying support for the rest of today, given that it's a long
holiday weekend," said Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar.
Dutch bank ING said in a note that Freeport has about
100,000 tonnes of copper stocks that could be used to meet
demand in the near term.
The metal remains rangebound, Bhar said. "Although people
are prepared to buy the dips, they're also prepared to sell the
rallies," he said. "We need to get through overhead resistance
and move above some of the longer term moving averages."
* LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper closed at
$5,657.50 a tonne, down 1.1 percent. Prices hit their highest
since May 3 on Thursday at $5,768.50.
* HOLIDAYS: Traders in China, the United States and Britain
will be absent for national holidays on Monday.
* FINANCIAL MARKETS: Oil prices see-sawed on Friday after
OPEC extended cuts in oil production but disappointed investors
by not going further, while sterling slid after a poll showed
the ruling Conservatives' lead shrinking two weeks before an
election.
* NICKEL: LME nickel posted a 3 percent weekly loss
after trade data this week showed that the Philippines is
ramping up ore exports to China, fuelling oversupply concerns.
Nickel closed up 0.4 percent at $9,075 a tonne.
* INVENTORIES: Shanghai zinc inventories ZN-STX-SGH fell
to their lowest in more than two years at 91,749 tonnes. Copper
stocks in LME warehouses MCU-STOCKS have edged lower over the
past three weeks but remain 27 percent above levels a month ago.
* TECHNICALS: LME copper looks neutral in a range of $5,683
to $5,736 a tonne, formed by the 61.8 percent and the 76.4
percent Fibonacci retracements of the May downtrend, and an
escape could suggest a direction, Reuters technical analyst Wang
Tao said.
* OTHER METALS: LME aluminium ended the day down 0.4
percent at $1,952 a tonne, while tin was up 0.1 percent
at $20,425. Zinc closed up 0.2 percent at $2,639 a
tonne, while lead finished up 1.8 percent at $2,122.
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing
by David Goodman and David Evans)