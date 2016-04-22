* Traders nervous of copper, aluminium price corrections
* Aluminium long position on LME biggest since Nov 2014:
Marex
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, April 22 Aluminium hit the highest in
over eight months on Friday and copper touched a one-month peak,
but many analysts were wary that prices were stretched and could
be due a correction lower with demand still patchy.
Strong buying lifted metals in the European afternoon as
stops were hit and speculators chased prices higher after they
rallied on Thursday, partly on optimism about an economic
rebound in top metals consumer China.
But many analysts have said underlying supply and demand do
not justify the extent of the price gains.
"The price increases are exaggerated, so I would expect to
see setbacks or corrections in the short term because much of
the price rises were driven by greater risk-on sentiment and by
speculators," said analyst Daniel Briesemann at Commerzbank in
Frankfurt.
Three month aluminium closed up 1.1 percent at
$1,653 a tonne after surging as high as $1,667.50, the strongest
since July 29 last year.
The extent of speculators pushing up aluminium was
highlighted by estimates from Marex Spectron showing the
speculative long on the LME this week had grown to 4.7 percent
of open interest, the largest long seen since November 2014.
Metals also got support from firmer oil prices, heading for
a third straight week of gains as market sentiment turned more
upbeat despite persistent oversupply.
Commodities prices have been lifted by a wave of speculative
investment, backed by a credit-driven pickup in Chinese demand,
with base metals caught up in a surge in iron ore prices, said
analyst Lachlan Shaw at UBS in Melbourne.
And, like iron ore, they are vulnerable to a correction, he
said.
LME copper reversed losses in Asian trading to end
the day 0.6 percent firmer at $5,031 a tonne, having touched the
highest since March 18 at $5,091.
LME copper notched up a weekly gain of nearly 5 percent, the
largest since early March.
LME nickel ended unchanged at $9,100 a tonne after
moving as high during the day to $9,360 a tonne.
The market in nickel, mainly used to make stainless steel,
has been rebalancing, metals Strategist Michael Widmer at Bank
of America Merrill Lynch said.
"Nickel inventories have been drawing. China looks the
strongest in months and global stainless steel production has
stabilised," he said in a note.
"Many larger miners said they are considering potential
shutdowns at loss-making operations. As a result, we see nickel
prices rallying in second half 2016," Widmer said, adding that
he expects prices to reach at least $10,000 in the fourth
quarter.
Zinc dipped 0.4 percent to close at $1,909 a tonne,
lead added 0.5 percent to finish at $1,791 and tin
jumped 1.8 percent to $17,450.
