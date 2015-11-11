* China October factory growth cools more than expected

* Zinc falls despite Nyrstar plans to cut output

* Chinese stocks close up as traders bet on more stimulus (Adds midday prices, details)

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Nov 11 Zinc and lead hit multi-year lows on Wednesday while copper veered towards six-year lows after a gauge of China's factory health showed ongoing weakness in the world's top metals consumer.

China's October factory output growth cooled to 5.6 percent, slightly lower than a Reuters poll forecast, though the figure was cushioned by a just-above-forecast 11 percent jump in retail sales.

Global equities shrugged off the data, but metals investors rushed to sell on the view that growth in China, which consumes nearly half the world's copper, is still in low gear and may require further policy support.

"I see some bright spots and some continued softness (in the China data) however there is a definite bearish tone from Chinese and Asian speculators. Shorting has been concentrated during Asian hours, its not entirely clear why, if anything, the supply side looks a lot shakier," said Vivienne Lloyd, analyst at Macquarie.

Three month London Metal Exchange zinc was last bid down 0.9 percent at $1,590 a tonne in official midday rings, having hit a six-year low of $1,553.50, while lead traded down 1.8 percent to $1,604.50, having hit a five year low of $1,582.

Zinc was the hardest hit even though Belgium's Nyrstar, the world's top zinc producer, said on Monday it may cut up to another 400,000 tonnes of zinc concentrate output if prices remain depressed.

Copper was last bid down 0.3 percent at $4,910 in rings, having hit $4,885 a tonne earlier, its weakest since a six-year low of $4,855 in late August.

"The Chinese government and central bank will doubtless have to resort to further stimulus measures in order to shore up the economy. This prospect should lend support to metal prices," said Commerzbank in a note.

China stocks closed up on Wednesday as investors wagered on further stimulus after the mixed batch of data. The Chinese government said Wednesday it will increase financial, fiscal and taxation policy support to drive consumption.

But suggesting low prices are doing little to entice fresh demand, copper premiums for metal in Shanghai bond edged down by $2.50 to $87.50, the lowest since mid August. CU-BMPBW-SHMET

A trader in Hong Kong said a recent flattening of the Chinese onshore-offshore yuan differential had ended an arbitrage play, hitting metals demand.

"Base consumption has not disappeared, but demand certainly is much weaker now compared to last year."

Tin was last bid down 0.3 percent in rings at $14,675, resisting pressure from news that top exporter Indonesia has given 13 companies tin export permits after they met new export rules introduced this month.

Aluminium was last bid down 0.1 percent at $1,507 in rings, while nickel traded down 0.3 percent at $9,475 a tonne.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin ($1 = 6.3626 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton, editing by William Hardy)