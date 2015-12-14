* Yuan, oil at multi-year lows

* Dollar up as historic Fed rate decision looms

* Aluminium prices shrug off China output cuts (Recasts, updates prices, adds comment/detail; changes dateline)

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Dec 14 Copper dipped on Monday as oil prices sank and the dollar rose, although better than expected Chinese economic data put a firm floor under prices.

Oil continued its freefall, trading near seven-year lows and deterring investors from buying into commodity basket funds that include metals.

The dollar rose, making dollar-priced metals costly for non-U.S. investors bracing for this Wednesday's expected rate hike and for clues on the pace of further hikes.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slid 0.9 percent to $4,663.50 a tonne by 1130 GMT, eroding 2.5-percent gains from the previous session when it struck its highest since late November at $4,736.50.

In China, the yuan hit a 4-1/2-year low after the country's central bank again lowered the yuan midpoint rate, weighing on emerging markets and Asian equities, seen by some as a proxy for economic growth.

"Investors are worried the weaker yuan will trigger further risk off sentiment in emerging markets. (Weak) iron ore and oil prices are (also) worrying factors," said William Adams, head of research at Fast Markets.

He added, however: "The China data (this weekend) is the first glimmer of light. Metals have been fairly oversold. If markets start to feel maybe things are turning around in China, there's room for short covering."

China's activity data was stronger than expected in November, with factory output growth picking up to a five-month high, signalling that a flurry of stimulus measures from Beijing may have put a floor under the economy.

China consumes nearly half the world's copper.

Hedge funds and money managers cut their net short positions in COMEX copper contracts in the week to Dec. 8, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

Given the high concentration of short holders, prices were susceptible to a covering-fuelled rally, said analyst Dan Morgan at UBS.

"With holidays coming ... do you want to have risk over the holidays? I think we could see some short covering into Fed decision or into end of year," he said. "But that is window dressing on what is a still bearish fundamental outlook."

Aluminium dipped 0.2 percent to $1,479 a tonne.

China's aluminium smelters on Friday pledged to shut more production this month and not to add any new capacity in 2016, as the industry pushes to shore up plunging prices for the metal.

"The announcement that Chinese smelters would cut 500,000 tonnes by year end did little for the price," said Triland in a note. "This underlines just how poor sentiment is for the light metal at present."

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton)