* Copper rallies as inventories decline, oil bounces

* Available LME copper stocks at lowest since January 2015

* Lead hits month high, zicn hits three month peak (Adds closing prices)

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Feb 3 Copper hit a one-month high on Wednesday as inventories declined, oil prices bounced and traders continued to reverse bets on falling prices ahead of the Lunar New Year break.

Also helping the metal, the dollar tumbled as scepticism over rate hikes grew following weak U.S. services data. A soft dollar makes metals priced in the currency cheaper for non-U.S. investors.

Oil rallied on fresh talk of output cuts, tempting investors into commodity funds that include metals, while available or "on-warrant" London Metal Exchange copper stocks fell to their lowest since January 2015. MCU-STOCKS.

"There's been short-covering ... metals have been pushing through important moving-day averages (and) stocks continue to dip. You can detect a shift in mood. It was all doom and gloom mid-January (but) this push up has made people more constructive," said Macquarie analyst Vivienne Lloyd.

London Metal Exchange (LME) copper ended up 1.9 percent at $4,635 a tonne, having earlier risen to $4,648, the highest since Jan. 5, extending gains seen since mid-January when prices hit a six-year low.

"It looks like the metals market is forming a bottom, price curves have flattened, some are even backwardated," said a London-based trader.

Copper, primarily used in power and construction, was lifted by news that Chinese authorities plan to reduce the minimum down payment required for first- and second-time home buyers in most cities, a move aimed at clearing a housing glut.

China's construction sector accounts for 25 percent of copper demand and 35 percent of aluminium demand.

Still, Chinese manufacturing has got off to a weak start, contracting in January at its fastest pace in almost three and a half years.

Analysts say worries over Chinese demand could yet hurt prices, especially when traders in parts of Asia return after the week-long Lunar New Year, which starts on Monday.

Zinc closed up 1.3 percent at $1,696, having hit its highest since early November at $1,698.50 on shrinking supplies.

Horsehead Holding Corp, a large U.S. zinc producer, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday.

"After the announcements of extensive production cuts, there is likely to be a huge supply deficit on the global zinc market this year. This justifies much higher prices," said Commerzbank in a note.

Lead ended up 2.2 percent at $1,794. Worries about supply due to large holdings of LME warrants lifted the battery metal to its highest since late December at $1,798.

Aluminium closed up 1.6 percent to $1,525, tin ended up 0.7 percent to $14,875, and nickel closed up 1.4 percent to $8,520.

