By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, May 12 Copper rose on Friday after
hitting a one-week high in the previous session with investors
tempted by falling stockpiles and as Chinese authorities' move
to ease monetary policy spurred growth hopes.
China's central bank injected fresh funds through a
medium-term lending facility on Friday while keeping a tight
rein on short-term funding in an effort to dampen speculative
investment.
Chinese banks extended 1.1 trillion yuan ($159 billion) in
net new yuan loans in April, above analysts' expectations.
"While people were fearing tightening monetary policy in
China would reduce growth, it's unlikely the Chinese will really
push a hard tightening. They want to keep the economy on a very
even keel in the run up to politburo change in the autumn,"
Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at ETF Securities, said.
Reining in excessive local government debt and the shadow
banking sector in China has been high on the central
government's agenda in recent weeks, leading to concerns growth
will stall.
* COPPER PRICES: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange ended up 0.3 percent at $5,559 a tonne, after
settling 0.8 percent up overnight.
* COPPER STOCKS: LME data showed copper stocks fell 7,350
tonnes to 329,375, their lowest since March 3. Copper stocks in
Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses fell to 194,993 tonnes,
their lowest since Jan. 20. MCU-STOCKS
* COPPER TECHNICALS: LME copper may test a support at $5,472
per tonne, a break below which could cause a further loss into
the range of $5,365-$5,427.
* DOLLAR: The dollar fell after weaker-than-expected U.S.
economic data raised doubts about whether the Federal Reserve
will assume a hawkish bent through the year end. A weaker dollar
makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for non-U.S. investors.
* CHINA PRODUCTION: China's industrial output is expected to
have risen by 7.1 percent in April, slowing from a 7.6 percent
rise in March, while fixed asset investment probably stayed
relatively stable at 9.1 percent in April.
* ALUMINIUM: Russian aluminium giant Rusal posted
higher first-quarter recurring net profit on Friday amid
stronger aluminium prices and said it was preparing to resume
construction of its aluminium smelter in Siberia.
* OTHER METALS: Aluminium ended up 0.9 percent at
$1,891 a tonne, nickel ended up 0.1 percent at $9,320,
zinc closed down 1.4 percent at $2,554, lead
closed down 2.3 percent at $2,126, having earlier touched its
lowest since April 21 at $2,116, while tin ended down
0.1 percent at $19,825.
($1 = 6.9029 Chinese yuan renminbi)
