* LME/ShFE arb: tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2
(Releads, updates with closing prices)
By Peter Hobson
LONDON, June 7 Copper prices rose on Wednesday
after three days of declines as investors judged that a sell-off
had run its course despite weaker than expected German
manufacturing data that pointed to lower demand, while tin fell
to its lowest in three months.
"The lows were tested and seem to have held. A bit of short
covering may be coming in as prices did not break to the
downside," said Robin Bhar, head of metals research at Societe
Generale.
LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed up 0.1 percent at $5,621 a tonne. The metal used
in power and construction has fallen nearly 2 percent from a
high of $5,720 on June 1.
COPPER TECHNICALS: Fund investors were buying copper off the
lows and technical resistance was around $5,675-$5,690, brokers
Marex Specton said in a note. "We still espouse selling
rallies," it said.
COPPER STOCKS: Prices supported by a fall in stockpiles at
LME-registered warehouses by 5,350 tonnes to 294,225 tonnes,
down from a recent high of 340,350 tonnes in mid-May.
MCUSTX-TOTAL
COPPER SPREAD: The discount of LME cash copper to the
three-month contract CMCU0-3 rose to $30.75 a tonne from $14
two weeks ago, indicating tighter supply.
CHILE OUTPUT: Heavy rains forced mines in northern Chile to
suspend key operations.
GERMAN FACTORIES: German industrial orders dropped far more
than expected in April as factories lacked new contracts for big
ticket items. {nL8N1J40QB]
OIL: Crude prices slid more than 3 percent after an
unexpected increase in U.S. inventories. Lower oil prices tend
to pressure metals because they deter investors from buying into
commodity basket funds and allow smelters to produce at lower
prices.
LME TIN: Three-month tin closed down 1.9 percent at
$19,310, after earlier touching $19,260, a low since March 13.
Data showing an increase in exports from Indonesia on
Tuesday fuelled fears of ample supply and pushed the metal down
2.4 percent on the highest volumes in more than a year. Tin has
declined for four days.
LME ALUMINIUM: Aluminium closed up 0.2 percent at
$1,906 a tonne, mostly shrugging off disruption in exports from
a plant in Qatar part-owned by Norway's Norsk Hydro
.
ALUMINIUM TECHNICALS: The metal briefly fell below its
100-day moving average on Tuesday but has since held just above
that level. "This has stopped the aggressive selling, so you
have seen buyers come through," a trader said.
OTHER METALS: Nickel ended down 0.6 percent at
$8,810 a tonne. Zinc finished 0.6 percent lower at
$2,447 and lead closed down 0.5 percent at $2,063.
(Additional reporting by James Regan; editing by Jon Boyle and
David Evans)