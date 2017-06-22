* China's aluminium output rising since March
LONDON, June 22 Aluminium prices held near
six-week lows on Thursday as the market focused on rising
supplies and exports from top producer China, lower output costs
and higher inventories.
Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange
closed up 0.2 percent at $1,870 a tonne after earlier touching
$1,866.50, near Wednesday's lowest since May 11 of $1,866.
"China is producing and exporting more aluminium. Rising
stocks do not signal a tight market," said Julius Baer analyst
Carsten Menke. "Production costs have come down because coal
prices are lower."
EXPORTS: China's aluminium exports are rising. In May the
country exported 460,000 tonnes of unwrought aluminium and
aluminium products, up from April's 430,000 tonnes.
OUTPUT: China's aluminium production last year accounted for
55 percent of the global total, estimated at nearly 59 million
tonnes, according to International Aluminium Institute. Its
output has been rising since March.
INVENTORIES: Aluminium stocks in LME warehouses are up
around 13,000 tonnes this week to above 1.43 million tonnes.
SHANGHAI: Stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai
Futures Exchange at 433,110 tonnes are more than four times the
levels seen in January.
POWER: Electricity, generated by burning coal, accounts for
30 to 40 percent of aluminium production costs in China. Lower
coal prices cut output costs and boost margins.
HIGH: Aluminium hit $1,981 in March, its highest since
December 2014 on expectations of falling supplies from China,
where an environmental crackdown could mean output cuts during
the winter months starting in November.
POLLUTION: The crackdown on pollution is part of a broader
move to reduce overcapacity, boost revenues and help improve
banks' balance sheets under pressure from non-performing loans,
said Goldman Sachs analyst Max Layton.
BANKS: "Steel and coal output cuts were about bank balance
sheets in the first instance, they also reduced pollution. These
cuts were put in place early last year when non-performing loans
were spiking," Layton said. "China's aluminium output cuts will
move the needle, you are looking at a balanced Chinese market
over the next couple of years and lower export growth."
ZINC: Zinc closed up 2.3 percent at $2,700 a tonne.
Earlier it touched $2,710, its highest since April 7, on falling
stocks in LME warehouses, which are down nearly 30 percent since
January to 304,000 tonnes, and on cancelled warrants -- metal
earmarked for delivery -- at above 65 percent.
PRICES: Copper ended flat at $5,743, lead
finished up 0.9 percent at $2,205, tin closed 1 percent
lower at $19,300 and nickel was up 0.1 percent at $9,010
a tonne.
