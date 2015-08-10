BOGOR, Indonesia, Aug 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
L abour activists worry that a U.S.-led free-trade deal under
negotiation will prioritise corporate profits over workers'
rights and pressure governments to bow to the will of investors.
Trade ministers from the 12 nations negotiating the
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) - which would stretch from Japan
to Chile and cover 40 percent of the world's economy - failed to
finalise a deal at talks last month on the Hawaiian island of
Maui, but were confident an agreement was within reach.
Talks are expected to resume in the autumn.
Campaigners for workers' rights complain that they have been
denied a voice in the trade talks, and have raised concerns
about part of the deal that would allow corporations to sue
governments for the potential loss of future profits.
"The investor-state dispute settlement provisions in this
massive trade deal ... if it's passed, binds them to a
convoluted logic that allows multinational corporations to sue
... if a government passes a law or regulation that protects its
people to the possible detriment of sales," said Shawna
Bader-Blau, executive director of the Solidarity Center.
"Corporate rights are treated as portable, binding and
protected by enforceable laws in global trade agreements, but
not so human rights," Bader-Blau said at the opening of a
migrant labour conference on Monday hosted by Solidarity Center
in Bogor, 60 km (37 miles) south of the Indonesian capital,
Jakarta.
Speaking before more than 200 labour and migration experts
from 45 countries, Bader-Blau said that while investor rights
are protected, human rights are "relegated to unenforceable side
agreements, aspirational multilateral protocols, spotty national
laws and no accountability".
"Sitting here in Asia, you cannot help but think of slavery
on ships, mass graves, the U.S. government's disastrous upgrade
of Malaysia in its trafficking in persons report - enormous
desperation fuelling enormous wealth," she said.
According to the Office of the United States Trade
Representative, the investor-state dispute settlement, or ISDS,
is meant to resolve investment conflicts without creating
state-to-state conflict, protect citizens abroad, and signal to
potential investors that the rule of law will be respected.
"Our goal in TPP is to raise standards across the board,
from promoting strong labor and environmental protections to
upholding the rule of law", U.S. State Department spokesman
Kerry Humphrey said in an email.
However, activists say ISDS has been used to pressure states
not to raise the minimum wage or enact labour reforms.
"If we want to protect migrants, we have to tie that to the
trade agreements", said Tefere Gebre, executive vice president
of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial
Organizations (AFL-CIO). "We think we can go back to the drawing
table and draw up a better trade agreement".
Malaysian labour campaigner K. Somasundram says that he has
been invited to observe, but not comment during TPP talks with
Malaysia's Ministry of International Trade and Industry.
"Why invite us and not allow us to speak?" Somasundram asked
on the sidelines of the conference in Bogor.
He worried that Malaysia's "sovereign state power will be
given to multinational corporations who will be investing in our
country.
"The government has said they are going to take a holistic
approach to amend labour laws in line with TPP", Somasundram
said. "We fear that they will bow to the demands of capitalists
and reduce existing protections in the law."
