LONDON May 13 U.S. index provider MSCI will
launch a consultation on whether to cut Bulgaria from its
Frontier Markets index, and the firm plans to add Jamaica and
the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) Countries
Index to the benchmark.
A steady decline in the size and liquidity of the Bulgarian
equity market meant the current number of securities classified
by MSCI as "investable" had dropped below the minimum required
for inclusion in its Frontier benchmark, MSCI said in a
statement released on its web site late on Thursday.
This means, Bulgaria could be classified as a "Standalone
Market", MSCI said, adding it would announce the results of the
consultation on or before June 30.
In a separate statement, MSCI said its WAEMU and Jamaica
country indexes did meet the minimum size and liquidity
requirements for inclusion in the Frontier Markets index. The
index provider said it expected to add both as part of its
November review as long as they continue to meet the minimum
requirement.
MSCI also made a number of changes to its China A
Index.
