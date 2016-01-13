NEW YORK Jan 12 U.S. oil stumbled below $30 for
the first time in 12 years to levels that threaten the survival
of many U.S. shale firms, spur more belt-tightening by oil
majors and spell more pain for crude-producing nations and
regions.
A seven-day losing streak fueled by concerns about a
continued supply glut and fragile demand from China, the world's
No. 2 consumer, wiped out almost a fifth of crude prices
this year and 70 percent since mid-2014.
Traders have all but given up attempting to predict where
the new-year rout will end, with momentum-driven dealing and
overwhelmingly bearish sentiment engulfing the market. Some
analysts warned of $20 a barrel; Standard Chartered said fund
selling may not relent until it reaches $10.
And more of the world's biggest energy companies are
conceding that it may be many years before prices recover. On
Tuesday, U.S. crude futures traded below $50 through 2021.
British oil and gas giant BP Plc said on Tuesday it
would slash 5 percent of its workforce in the face of the
continued slump while Brazil's state oil firm Petrobras
cut its investment plan for the third time in six
months.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp
meanwhile have seen their stock decline by 11 and 4 percent
respectively.
The latest cuts add to the hundreds of thousands of job lost
and billions of dollars spending cuts throughout crude's
18-month slide from levels above $100 a barrel in the summer of
2014, a collapse that has run far longer and deeper than
originally expected, reaching crisis point for some.
For Russia, which relies on energy for about half its budget
revenues and 40 percent of exports, $30-a-barrel oil could wipe
out in just over a year the nation's rainy day funds amassed
during bull energy markets and blow a hole in its budget.
Even Saudi Arabia, whose policy of maintaining output to
defend its market share even as prices slide has been blamed,
together with the resilience of U.S. shale producers, for the
persistence of the global supply glut, is feeling the squeeze.
In its 2016 budget unveiled late last month, Riyadh
announced a series of spending cuts and reduction in subsidies
as oil revenues shrink.
But with major U.S. energy lender Wells Fargo estimating
that sustained prices below $40 per barrel, let alone $30, are
too low for U.S. shale producers to survive in the longer run,
the stakes are exceptionally high for the young industry that
turned the United States into a leading oil and gas producer.
The rout has already pushed dozens of small firms into
bankruptcy or turned them into "zombies" firms that barely
manage to pay their bills and service debts, but do not earn
enough to ensure sustained production and revenues
ahead.
Stocks of U.S. energy companies lost more than 9 percent in
the past nine trading days and the sector is expected to report
a 70 percent annual drop in earnings per share for the fourth
quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.
There are few signs suggesting any near-term relief. The
U.S. Energy Information Administration predicted on Tuesday that
already heavily swollen global oil stockpiles would continue
rising until the second half of next year.
NO BOTTOM
The prospect of a protracted slump has fueled expectations
of a flurry of asset sales deals that could be possibly financed
by private equity or hedge fund investors and law firms and
banks have been beefing up their restructuring
teams.
The latest slide, however, quashed hopes that the market may
have already found its bottom and private equity investors are
expected to hold off with buying any assets with action expected
to shift to bankruptcy courts.
The U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI)
benchmark briefly touched a low of $29.93, which was last seen
in December 2003.
"With WTI now trading below $30, people are getting their
minds wrapped around the lower-for-longer price scenario and
management teams and sponsors are starting to become resigned to
the likelihood of an in-court solution," said Matthew Hart, who
leads the restructuring practice at Intrepid Partners.
The latest plunge has also deepened the gap between U.S.
states such as Alaska, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Louisiana and New
Mexico, which depend on production taxes to fund education and
health care and the rest of the country, which has benefited
from low gasoline prices.
SAVINGS AND SUVS
There are winners of the oil rout too.
Cheap gasoline and low heating costs have produced a
windfall for the majority of U.S. consumers, which with a delay
begins to show up in discretionary spending and savings.
The U.S. auto industry is also racking up record sales and
profits, largely due to the resurgent popularity of trucks and
sport utility vehicles fueled by gasoline prices at multiyear
lows.
And some investors are still looking at the latest slide as
a potential opportunity.
"It's a wild cycle, but it's so hard to predict where the
bottom is," said Gary Bradshaw, portfolio manager at the $1.9
billion Hodges Small Cap Fund. He says his firm has been buying
small-cap natural gas firms in anticipation that the stocks will
rebound soon, particularly if global events cause a quick
tightening in oil supply.
"I think we'll have a heck of a snap-back rally and crude
will eventually, my guess, rebound to around $55 a barrel," he
said. "We're buying stocks thinking they're awful close to
getting washed out."
