* Investors maintain bets on energy bonds
* Funds lag at least 76 pct of peers, YTD
* Outflows from funds accelerate amid oil bets
* Managers see oil rising to $60, from below $30
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Big bond investors who have bet
on high-yield oil producers are sticking to losing bets, waiting
for a turnaround in the price of crude, even though their
performance has suffered and fund assets have shrunk as oil has
plunged.
"Junk" rated U.S. exploration and production credits are on
track to post their worst two-month performance since Barclays
records began in early 1993.
Energy credits became a bigger slice of the U.S. high-yield
market in recent years, comprising 15 percent of it at present
compared with 10 percent in December 2010, according to data
from research firm CreditSights. The prospect of more defaults
among high-yield energy firms has intensified in recent months.
These investors said they were maintaining most of their
exposure to bonds of oil and gas producers even as oil prices
have slumped below $28 a barrel and major banks have said the
commodity could slide to $20 or lower.
But analysts say the clock is ticking for funds that have
maintained bets on energy bonds. More investors may lose
patience in the contrarian bet and pull their money, forcing
managers to sell energy credits to raise cash, said Jeff
Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper.
"Given enough time, it could work out, but that's the issue
at hand: Will investors give them enough time to see this
through?" he said.
Investors have withdrawn gobs of cash from these funds in
recent months. After lagging at least 94 percent of peers last
year, the funds are behind at least 76 percent of peers this
month through Tuesday, according to Morningstar data.
Fund managers maintain that low oil prices will lead
companies to cut production, eventually driving prices back
toward the $60-a-barrel level in coming years.
Michael Buchanan, head of global credit at Western Asset
Management Co, said he pared energy investments in his Western
Asset Short Duration High Income Fund in the fourth
quarter of last year but still had 11.2 percent of the fund's
assets in high-yield energy companies, with 5 percent in
high-yield E&P bonds, down from 12.7 percent and 7 percent in
September.
Buchanan said he sold bonds of Comstock Resources Inc
, but still held credits of companies such as Sanchez
Energy Corp and QEP Resources Inc.
"We have not capitulated in this down trade," Buchanan said.
He said it was "just a matter of time" before oil producers
would begin to significantly cut back production. He said he
would rethink his energy exposure if he saw more compelling
yield opportunities in sectors other than energy.
Investors pulled $348 million from Buchanan's fund last
year, cutting its assets to $700 million from a peak of $1.5
billion in June 2014, Lipper data shows. The fund has lost 4
percent this year.
LOTS OF DEFAULTS
Global oversupply of crude has raised fears that producers
will struggle to finance operations and service their debt,
boosting defaults.
The percentage of high-yield debt in default issued by U.S.
oil and gas producers hit 11.3 percent last month, a record
since Fitch Ratings began tracking the data in 2000. But
investors said they did not expect the companies they own to
slip into bankruptcy since they either had access to credit,
ample cash, or have hedged future production.
"Bottoms take a while to be put in place, but I think these
are all the classic signs of a bottoming in the market, when
everyone jumps on that same side of the ship that oil can only
go down," said Kathleen Gaffney, who runs the Eaton Vance Bond
Fund.
Gaffney increased her exposure to energy bonds overall in
the fourth quarter from 11.2 percent to 16 percent, with the
fund's bets on high-yield energy bonds increasing from 3.3
percent to 5.8 percent.
The BofA Merrill Lynch U.S. High Yield Energy Index
posted its second-worst week ever last week,
delivering a loss of 8.7 percent, exceeded only by an 11.1
percent loss in October 2008. The average yield on an energy
junk bond hit a record high of 18.44 percent on Tuesday.
Gaffney said oil prices likely would not remain below $30 a
barrel for long, and could hit $60 by the second half of this
year. She reiterated a call she made in October to Reuters that
a number of her fund's holdings could gain by 30 percent or more
over the next two years.
Investors pulled $856 million from Gaffney's fund last year,
slashing the fund's assets by over 40 percent to $780 million
from a peak of about $2 billion last February, according to
Lipper data. The fund has lost 6.5 percent this year.
Patrick Maldari, senior fixed income investment specialist
at Aberdeen Asset Management, said the Aberdeen Global High
Income Fund cut its exposure to energy overall to 7.3
percent and to high-yield E&P debt to 2.6 percent, from 10
percent and 5 percent, respectively, in October. He said,
however, that the cash raised from the sales may eventually be
used to invest in more high-yield energy credits.
Investors withdrew about 46 percent of the Aberdeen fund's
assets last year, reducing its size to $989 million, according
to Lipper data. The fund has lost 3 percent this year.
Lipper's Tjornehoj said that managers may eventually be
right, and energy spreads will narrow. "But by that time they
may have very little money in the portfolio to crow about."
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)