SINGAPORE Nov 26 Brent and U.S. crude oil
futures traded nearly flat on Thursday on light trading due to
the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
U.S. crude's West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures
flirted in both negative and positive territory in morning
trade, slipping 2 cents, or 0.05 percent, to $43.02 a barrel as
of 0133 GMT. They finished the previous session up 17 cents, or
0.4 percent, at $43.04 a barrel.
Brent edged down 8 cents, or 0.17 percent, to $46.09
a barrel. It settled up 5 cents, or 0.11 percent, at $46.17 a
barrel the day before, after falling more than $1 to a session
low $45.03.
U.S. crude edged higher earlier in the day, supported by a
smaller-than-expected build in U.S. inventories. Stocks rose 1
million barrels in the week to Nov. 20, the ninth consecutive
week, compared with analyst expectations for a 1.2 million
barrel rise, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
Analysts say U.S. crude was also boosted by a fall in oil
rigs, a sign that drillers were waiting for higher prices before
returning to the well pad. Drilled cut rigs for the 12th week in
the last 13, data from services company Baker Hughes showed.
Asian stocks advanced in early trade on Thursday as the euro
remained under pressure on growing bets that the European
Central Bank would deliver further stimulus steps. U.S. markets
will be closed Thursday and most of Friday afternoon.
