(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to
settlement)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Jan 4 Oil prices fell on Monday in
volatile trade, with gains from an early rally on Middle East
tensions vanishing as sliding global stock markets and worries
about China extended crude's slump into the first trading day of
2016.
Brent jumped 4 percent early on worries about Middle East
tensions. But the benchmark erased its gains and settled a few
cents lower as fears about the global economy outweighed concern
about the dispute between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which looked
unlikely to disrupt oil supplies immediately.
U.S. crude's West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures finished
down almost 1 percent, pressured by worries that record
inventories could swell further at the Cushing, Oklahoma
delivery hub. Last week's floods in the U.S. Midwest prevented
oil from getting to some refineries.
With Brent and WTI still trading some two-thirds below their
mid-2014 highs, analysts said focus was back to the glut in
global crude supplies.
"Given what is likely to be some high-pitched volatility
within global equities this month, we look for a closer
connection between oil and the stock market for a few weeks,"
said Jim Ritterbusch, of Chicago-based oil markets advisory
Ritterbusch & Associates.
Brent settled down 6 cents at $37.22 a barrel. It
hit a session high of $38.99, its highest in nearly three weeks.
WTI finished down 28 cents at $36.76. It had traded as high
as $38.39.
Global equity markets fell on renewed worries about economic
growth after Chinese shares slid 7 percent on weak data. Wall
Street's S&P 500 stock index fell about 2 percent.
"The Saudi-Iran standoff is certainly one to worry over
given its ramifications for oil supply," said Phil Flynn,
analyst at the Price Futures Group brokerage in Chicago.
"But the equity markets selloff is more pressing and
difficult to ignore because of the impact of China on the global
economy and overall demand for oil."
The clash between Saudi Arabia and Iran comes as Tehran
hopes to ramp up oil exports once sanctions come off against its
nuclear program.
Traders said market intelligence firm Genscape reported a
build of more than 480,000 barrels in Cushing crude supplies for
the week to Jan. 1, after flooding in the U.S. Midwest caused
temporary closure of a couple of pipelines.
Notwithstanding the Cushing build, analysts polled by
Reuters forecast that crude stocks across the United States
probably fell last week by 500,000 barrels.
(Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London and Henning
Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Adrian Croft and David
Gregorio)