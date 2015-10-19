SINGAPORE Oct 19 Oil prices slipped on Monday, wiping out some of the previous session's gains, as investors waited for China's third quarter gross domestic product figures.

Brent for December delivery was down 8 cents at $50.38 a barrel as of 0142 GMT after settling up 73 cents on Friday.

U.S. crude for November delivery was down 5 cents at $47.21 after finishing the previous session 7 cents up.

"Data from China should underpin a move to crude," said Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer at Sydney's Ayers Alliance.

China's GDP figures, due later on Monday, are expected to show growth in the world's second largest economy slowed to below 7 percent for the first time since the global financial crisis.

"If the figure is bearish then it means more stimulus," Barratt said.

A bullish figure meant the world's number two economy was growing, which would also buoy oil demand, he added.

"Any number should be supportive of oil prices and a reason for prices to hold up," Barratt said.

But data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) last week showed U.S. crude inventories rose by 7.6 million barrels even as the U.S. rig count fell for a seventh week in a row last week fueling concerns over global oversupply.

"It suggests again the world is awash with oil," Barratt said.

Investors were also eyeing moves on Sunday by the United States and the European Union to take formal legal steps to lift sanctions on Iran once Tehran meets the conditions tied to a landmark nuclear agreement with major world powers. (Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)