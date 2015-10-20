* Brent settles down 10 cents, U.S. crude up 34 cents
* Market awaits U.S. government crude storage report on
Wednesday
* API reports 7 mln bbls build after Tuesday's market
settlement
* Reuters poll had predicted build of only 3.7 mln bbls
* Coming up: EIA inventory report on Wednesday
By Barani Krishnan and Koustav Samanta
NEW YORK, Oct 20 Oil prices settled mixed on
Tuesday, with New York-based futures down slightly, as market
participants awaited the U.S. government's inventory data amid a
global oversupply that was pressuring prices.
Industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) said in a
preliminary report U.S. crude stockpiles had risen 7 million
barrels last week, way above the 3.7 million barrels expected by
analysts in a Reuters survey.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will report
official inventory data on Wednesday.
"The API numbers set the stage again for tomorrow's EIA
report, which is expected to show a fourth straight week of
builds," said Chris Jarvis, analyst at Caprock Risk Management
in Frederick, Maryland.
Expressing surprise at the API data, Jarvis said he had
expected builds due to seasonal maintenance for U.S. refineries
"but certainly not these kind of numbers".
Brent futures for December delivery, settled 10
cents up at $48.71 a barrel. It turned negative in
post-settlement trade, trading down 5 cents at $48.56 a barrel
by 4:55 p.m. EDT (1655 GMT) after the release of the API data.
U.S. crude futures for November, which expired at
Tuesday's settlement, finished down 34 cents at $45.55 per
barrel.
The December U.S. contract, which will become front
month on Wednesday, settled up one cent at $46.29. That was down
37 cents in post-settlement trade.
"The threat of excessive supply is constantly hitting brief
rallies, just like what occurred at the end of the U.S. session
today," said Richard Hastings, macro strategist at Seaport
Global Securities.
While U.S. shale output was not declining much, Iraqi and
Libyan production were strong and Iran was attempting to regain
market share once nuclear-related sanctions are lifted against
Tehran, Hastings said.
Alongside the regular focus on U.S. oil inventories,
analysts said the market was also keeping a close eye on the
meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC oil market experts in Vienna on
Wednesday.
"I believe the general consensus is nothing will be
accomplished insofar as a plan to cut production but I think
there is just a level of cautiousness in case of a surprise,"
said Energy Management Institute analyst Dominick Chirichella.
Major oil exporters in the Middle East are pumping around 2
million barrels per day more crude oil than needed at the
moment, analysts say, filling inventories around the world.
(Additional reporting by Scott Disavino in New York,
Christopher Johnson in London, Keith Wallis in Singapore;
editing by Marguerita Choy and Diane Craft)