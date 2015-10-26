* Brent down 1 percent, U.S. crude 1.4 percent lower
* Decline extends 10 pct price drop over past 2 weeks
* Oil prices risk falling again in spring - Goldman Sachs
* Product cargoes queuing outside European ports
(Adds 5th weekly build expected in U.S. crude stocks, lower
than normal heating days expected in next 2 weeks)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Oct 26 Crude prices fell again on
Monday, staying under pressure after two straight weeks of
losses, on worries that the oversupply in oil products would
swell from unseasonably warm weather and the waning maintenance
cycle for U.S. refineries.
Influential Wall Street trading house Goldman Sachs warned
of downside risk for oil prices through spring 2016 as U.S. and
European storage utilization for distillates, which include
diesel, neared historic highs.
Traders said that as refined oil product storage tanks
filled up, unwanted diesel and jet fuel cargoes were backing up
outside Europe's ports and taking longer, slower routes around
the southern tip of Africa.
"There's talk in the market about ULSD (ultra low sulfur
diesel) storage potentially reaching 'tank tops', and that's
weighing on crude," said Dave Thompson of Washington-based
broker Powerhouse.
Brent, the global benchmark for crude, settled down
45 cents, or almost 1 percent, at $47.54 a barrel.
U.S. crude closed down 62 cents, or 1.4 percent, at
$43.98.
Both crude benchmarks have lost about 10 percent over the
past two weeks.
Among refined products, New York's ULSD settled down
2 percent while London's gasoil lost about 1 percent.
U.S. refinery runs rose in the week to Oct. 16,
after a four-week drop due to the autumn maintenance cycle. It
was a sign the market will see even more oil products than
required, analysts said.
A Reuters poll of analysts, however, forecast U.S. crude
stockpiles likely rose 3 million barrels last week, rising for a
fifth straight week. Distillates, which include diesel and jet
fuel, were seen drawing down 2 million barrels.
In Europe's case, Goldman said it would take 50 fewer
heating degree days (HDDs) than normal this winter for storage
to hit tank tops.
"While our distillate balances suggest that stocks will fall
short of capacity, the margins of error are small and the risks
high, leaving risks to current crude oil prices and timespreads
as skewed to the downside through next spring," it said in a
research note.
HDDs are measured by the difference between the average
temperature outside and the 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees
Celsius) required for it to be comfortable indoors without
heating. The lower the HDD reading, the less fuel products such
as heating oil, gasoil and natural gas are needed.
On Monday, the HDD reading for the lower 48 U.S. states over
the next two weeks was at 178, versus the norm of 199 this time
of year, due to the El Nino weather pattern, meteorologists say.
(Additional reporting by Karolin Schaps in London and Henning
Gloystein and Keith Wallis in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita
Choy and Chizu Nomiyama)