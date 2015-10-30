TOKYO Oct 30 Crude futures dropped in early
Asian trading on Friday after the release of a report showing
that U.S. economic growth had slowed sharply, reinforcing
concerns about sluggish demand in a world awash with oil.
U.S. economic growth braked sharply in the third quarter as
businesses cut back on restocking warehouses to work off an
inventory glut, data showed.
Both of the main crude benchmarks are on track to post their
first weekly gains in three weeks, but with oil still being
added to inventories, prices are likely to be rangebound in the
coming weeks, traders and analysts said.
U.S. crude was down 24 cents at $45.82 a barrel at
0140 GMT, after rising 12 cents in the previous session. The
benchmark is on track to post a gain of 2.7 percent this week.
Brent crude fell 11 cents to $48.69 a barrel after
ending 20 cents lower on Thursday and is heading for an increase
of 1.5 percent this week.
The sluggish U.S. growth figures and weak home sales numbers
have tempered the market's positive reaction to government
figures earlier in the week showing oil stockpiles last week had
increased by 3.4 million barrels, which was below the estimate
from an industry group.
That had sent prices sharply higher with U.S. crude rallying
nearly $3 a barrel.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)