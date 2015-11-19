* Brent up marginally, U.S. crude ends down but above $40
support
* Weak dollar and gasoline rally limits downside in crude
* Spot U.S. crude at record-wide discount to one-year oil
(New throughout; adds settlement prices and analyst's view of
WTI's potential to test August lows)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Nov 19 Brent oil futures settled
steady on Thursday while U.S. crude fell ahead of the expiry of
the front-month contract and continued pressure from large
inventory builds.
A weaker dollar and stronger refining margins for gasoline,
which could prompt refiners to turn more crude into the motor
fuel, helped limit the downside in crude.
The dollar fell to a near one-week low against a basket of
currencies, making crude and other commodities
denominated in the greenback more affordable for holders of
currencies, such as the euro.
U.S. gasoline futures rose more than 1 percent to
above $1.28 a gallon after a report of delays in Irving Oil's
restart of the gasoline-making unit at its
300,000-barrels-per-day refinery in St. John, New Brunswick.
Brent futures settled up 4 cents at $44.18 a barrel,
after hitting a low of $43.70 earlier in the session.
U.S. crude's West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures
settled down 21 cents at $40.54. It had earlier snapped below
the key $40-a-barrel support for a second time since Wednesday.
"The dollar is certainly helping commodities today," said
Scott Shelton, energy broker and commodities specialist at ICAP
in Durham, North Carolina.
He also cited the widening U.S. refining premium, or crack,
for gasoline, adding: "I'd be careful about being short
gasoline."
The gasoline crack CL-RB1=R widened to more than $13.50 a
barrel, the highest in 2-1/2 months.
While a global glut was weighing on crude in general,
Brent's outlook on Thursday was less bearish compared with WTI,
after data the previous day showed an eighth straight week of
builds in U.S. crude stockpiles.
WTI's weakness has been also demonstrated by the growing
discount between the front month to forward contracts as traders
stored more crude in the hope of delivering at higher prices
later.
On Thursday, the discount, or contango, for December WTI
versus December 2016 WTI CLZ5-Z6 reached a record wide $8 a
barrel.
On Wednesday, December WTI's contango to January 2016
CLZ5-F6 hit a record high of $1.43, Reuters data showed.
December WTI expires on Friday, putting the market at
further risk of testing August's sub-$40 lows.
"A return to the late August lows of about $37.75 still
represents about a 90 percent probability," said Jim Ritterbusch
of Chicago-based oil markets consultancy Ritterbusch &
Associates.
Goldman Sachs said there remained a downside risk to oil
prices "as storage utilization continues to climb".
"We don't believe that current prices present an appealing
entry point," the Wall Street bank added.
(Additional reporting by Simon Falush in London and Henning
Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Marguerita Choy)