By Meeyoung Cho

SEOUL Nov 20 U.S. crude futures inched up in early Asian trading on Friday but remained near three-month lows after a persistent supply glut has cut prices by nearly 13 percent since the start of November.

U.S. crude's West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were quoted 5 cents higher at $40.59 a barrel as of 0024 GMT. It settled down 21 cents at $40.54 on the previous session.

Front-month Brent futures for January previously settled up 4 cents at $44.18 a barrel.

Crude futures have already lost around 60 percent of their value since mid-2014 as supply exceeds demand by roughly 0.7 million to 2.5 million barrels per day to create a glut that analysts say will last well into 2016.

Market data suggests that oil traders are preparing for another downturn in prices by March 2016, as what is expected to be an unusually warm winter dents demand just as Iran's resurgent crude exports hit global markets after sanctions are ended.

"The weakness in the front end of the curve has pushed the market to deep contango again," ANZ bank said on Friday, noting the spread between near month futures and December 2016 contract prices CLZ5-Z6 has hit a new record of nearly $8 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar pulled back on Thursday after four sessions of gains and U.S. stocks edged lower in choppy trade as the prospect that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates next month gained steam. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)