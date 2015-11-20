(New throughout, updating market moves and prices to
settlement)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK Nov 20 Brent oil settled 1 percent
higher on Friday on pre-weekend short-covering, while U.S. crude
settled lower but just above the $40-per-barrel support it has
struggled to defend after a surge in inventories.
U.S. crude's expiring spot contract also reached its widest
discount, or contango, in more than four years to its nearby
contract, reflecting worries about the large immediate supplies
of oil available in the market
Both Brent and U.S. crude saw muted trading early in the
session as a stronger dollar weighed on oil and other
commodities.
With an hour to settlement, the two benchmarks rallied
before U.S. crude tumbled in dramatic fashion, falling
nearly 4 percent to below $39, before recovering to settle
slightly lower on the day.
Brent futures ended up 48 cents at $44.66 a barrel.
It rose to as high as $45.50 during its late rally.
U.S. crude's West Texas Intermediate (WTI) December futures
expired on Friday down 15 cents at $40.39 after hitting a
low of $38.99, the cheapest since Aug. 27. January WTI
settled 18 cents higher at $41.90.
"WTI couldn't convincingly push below $40 despite a few
attempts today and that's what probably what led to the late
support before contract expiry," said Gene McGillian, senior
analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
"We've also hit technical oversold levels on both Brent and
WTI, making the pre-weekend short-covering logical."
For the week, Brent was up 2 percent while WTI fell almost 1
percent.
Before its expiry as the spot contract, WTI's December
reached a discount as wide as $2.90 a barrel versus the nearby
January. Reuters data showed that was the deepest contango since
2011 for a prompt WTI contract versus the second month
CLc1-CLc2.
WTI's contango blew out in recent weeks, coinciding with the
spike in the number of barrels of U.S. crude being stored, as
traders saw more benefit of buying into oil meant for later
shipment due to weak spot prices. Government data on Wednesday
showed an eighth straight week of builds in U.S. crude
inventories.
WTI has also weakened against Brent in four straight
sessions. CL-LCO1=R
(Additional reporting by Libby George in London and Meeyoung
Cho in Seoul; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Bill Rigby)