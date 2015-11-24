* Brent, U.S. crude futures settle up about 3 percent
* "Serious consequences" after Turkey shoots Russian fighter
jet
* Gasoline rallies 5 percent, providing further support to
crude
* Gains pared in after-hours trade on big crude build cited
API
(Adds API data)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Nov 24 Oil prices hit two-week highs
on Tuesday, rising about 3 percent, after a spike in Middle East
tensions from Turkey's downing of a Russian warplane and a rally
in U.S. gasoline futures.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called Turkey's shooting of
its fighter jet a "stab in the back" that could have "serious
consequences." Middle East tensions have already been heightened
by Russian air raids over Syria to punish those it blamed for
the downing of a Russian passenger jet over Egypt last month.
U.S. gasoline futures jumped 6 percent on an expected
rise in road travel around Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday.
Gasoline supplies in New York Harbor, the delivery point for
gasoline futures, were also tight amid lower imports and the
delayed restart of the 70,000 barrels-per-day gasoline-making
unit at Irving's St. John, New Brunswick refinery.
Refining margins for gasoline rose by about $1 a barrel in
both the United States and Europe.
Brent settled up $1.29, or 2.9 percent, at $46.12 a
barrel, after hitting a two-week high at $46.50.
U.S. crude's West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures
finished the session up $1.12, or 2.7 percent, at $42.87. It hit
$43.46 earlier, its highest since Nov. 11.
Some of those gains came off in post-settlement trade after
industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a 2.6
million-barrel U.S. crude build for last week, double that
expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Traders have bet since last week that WTI will fall below
the 6-1/2-year low of $37.75 set on August, and that Brent will
tumble as well, as worries about a global oil glut resurfaced.
But heightened Middle East tensions now could delay that,
some analysts said.
Crude could also see support from speculation that Saudi
Arabia was keeping options open for price cooperation with other
oil producers at a Dec. 4 OPEC meeting.
"Ultimately, we still see a drop to around $37.75, but such
a development is not expected until the market gets through the
OPEC meeting at the end of next week and when increasingly
bearish global supply balances place additional pressure on the
WTI curve," said Jim Ritterbusch of Chicago-based oil
consultancy Ritterbusch & Associates.
Market intelligence firm Genscape reported a 2.2
million-barrel build last week at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery
point for U.S. crude futures.
Analysts will look out Wednesday on whether U.S. government
data matches, exceeds or falls short of the nationwide build of
2.6 million barrels reported by API.
(Additional reporting by Karolin Schaps in London and Meeyoung
Cho in Seoul; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Cynthia Osterman
and David Gregorio)