* Iraq's crude production rises to 4.3 million bpd
* U.S. shale glut pulls natural gas prices below $2 per
mmBtu
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Dec 11 U.S. crude prices remained
near 2009 lows in early Asian trading on Friday as oil output in
the Middle East continued to rise despite an existing global
glut.
U.S. crude futures were at $36.67 per barrel at 0029
GMT, down 9 cents from their last settlement, and only slightly
above 2009 lows of $36.38 reached on Thursday. Prices have lost
more than 13 percent since the beginning of the month.
The rout is a result of a huge overhang in production, which
is seeing anywhere between half a million and 2 million barrels
of crude oil being produced every day in excess of demand, and
is fast filling onshore storage sites, which some analysts
expect to run out in early 2016.
Iraq's soaring output has been a large contributor to the
glut, with production doubling over the past decade to around
4.3 million barrels per day, more than enough to meet all of
India's demand.
"Concerns over further supply growth intensified after OPEC
data showed that production from the member group rose 230,000
barrels per day to 31.7 million barrels per day, the highest
level since April 2012," ANZ bank said.
"This is likely to keep pressure on oil prices in the
short-term," it added.
The other main driving factor for the oversupply has been
soaring U.S. shale production, and this is also affecting the
natural gas market.
U.S. spot natural gas prices have fallen below $2 per
million British thermal units for the first time on record this
week and prices are down 46 percent this year, down by half
since mid-2014 when the oil rout began, and 84 percent lower
than their 2008 peak.
(Editing by Ed Davies)