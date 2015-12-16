TOKYO Dec 16 U.S. oil prices fell in Asian
trade on Wednesday, snapping two days of gains that pulled crude
back from testing 11-year lows, as investors awaited the outcome
of a Federal Reserve meeting that will likely raise interest
rates.
West Texas Intermediate fell 50 cents to $36.85 a
barrel by 0048 GMT after rising more than $1 on Tuesday. It fell
to $34.53 on Monday, the lowest since it financial crisis bottom
of $32.40, before ending the day higher.
Brent had yet to trade. The contract settled up 53
cents at $38.45 a barrel on Tuesday, closing higher for the
first in eight days.
On Monday, the global oil benchmark came within 14 cents of
a December 2008 bottom of $36.20, unleashing a surge of buying
support.
The Federal Reserve on Tuesday started a two-day meeting
where it is expected to raise rates eight years after a
devastating recession opened an era of loose U.S. monetary
policy.
A rise in rates is typically negative for oil prices because
a hike is likely to prop up the greenback, making crude
contracts more expensive as they are denominated in dollars.
Markets are already prepared for a 25 basis point increase
but will be closely watching the Fed's policy statement for
indications of where rates will go next year.
In a further sign of oversupply in the market, data released
late on Tuesday by the industry group, American Petroleum
Institute, showed a surprise build of 2.3 million barrels in
U.S. crude stockpiles last week.
A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast a 1.4 million-barrel
draw instead. Official inventory data is due on Wednesday from
the U.S. Energy Information Administration
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Ed Davies)