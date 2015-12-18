TOKYO Dec 18 Crude futures fell in Asian
trading on Friday as fresh signs of inventory building and the
Federal Reserves rate hike this week kept prices under pressure
amid a global glut of oil that shows no sign of abating.
U.S. crude's West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures
were down 18 cents at $34.77 a barrel by 0104 GMT. The contract
fell 1.6 percent to $34.95 a barrel on Thursday.
Brent fell by 19 cents to $36.87 a barrel. It fell
33 cents to $37.06 a barrel on Thursday.
Both contracts are on track to post a third week of losses,
with U.S. crude down 2.4 percent and Brent off by 2.6 percent.
WTI is less than 60 cents away from the low reached during
the global financial crisis of $32.40 in December 2008, while
Brent is less than 70 cents off its nadir of $36.20 the same
month.
Market intelligence company Genscape reported an inventory
increase of 1.4 million barrels at the Cushing, Oklahoma
delivery hub for WTI futures, traders who saw the data said on
Thursday.
That came a day after the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA) said crude stockpiles across the United
States rose by 4.8 million barrels last week, compared with
analysts expectations for a draw.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Ed Davies)