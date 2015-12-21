* Brent crude oil set for biggest one-month fall since 2008
* Russia, OPEC pump at near-record rates
By Jessica Resnick-Ault and Catherine Ngai
NEW YORK, Dec 21 Brent oil cratered to its
lowest price in more than 11 years on Monday, as demand for
heating oil slumped on warmer-than-normal temperatures and
traders tested for a bottom.
U.S. crude remained above its 2009 low and settled up a
penny a barrel as traders squared positions ahead of the January
contract's expiration. The February contract declined and
analysts expect stockpiles to build again this week, signaling
further oversupply in already glutted market.
Concerns about swelling global crude supply and slow demand
sparked by economic weakness in China have been recurring themes
during this year's rout. Analysts said the market was still
testing for a bottom.
"The key in finding the bottom of the market comes in a
tightening of the supply side," said Gene McGillian, senior
analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
OPEC and Russia will keep producing at high volumes,
increasing pressure on U.S. producers to throttle back
production, he said.
"I think we're getting ready for another round of capex cuts
in North America," he said.
Heating oil futures weighed down the crude complex,
hitting a new July 2004 low warmer-than-expected temperatures
have hit seasonal demand.
"The market is waiting for the next announcement," said
Tyche Capital Advisors senior research analyst John Macaluso.
"The equity markets are waiting on crude oil, and crude oil is
waiting for a bounce before shorts will come back into the
market."
Crude short-sellers will be reluctant to return before U.S.
crude recovers to $35.50, he said.
Global oil production is running close to record highs. With
more barrels poised to enter the market from nations such as
Iran and Libya, the price of crude is set for its largest
monthly percentage decline in seven years.
Brent's premium over U.S. crude narrowed further after
President Barack Obama signed a law on Friday that will lift a
40-year ban on U.S. crude oil exports.
U.S. crude futures settled up 1 cent at $34.74 a
barrel in the last day of trading on the January contract,
before declining slightly in post-settlement trading.
Brent futures were down 53 cents at $36.35, falling
as much as 2 percent during the session to a low of $36.04,
their weakest since July 2004.
Brent has dropped nearly 19 percent this month, its steepest
fall since the collapse of failed U.S. bank Lehman Brothers in
October 2008.
While consumers have enjoyed lower fuel prices, the world's
richest oil exporters have been forced to revalue their
currencies, sell off assets and even issue debt for the first
time in years as they struggle to repair their finances.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, led by
Saudi Arabia, shows no signs of wavering from its year-old
policy of compensating for lower prices with higher production,
even though its poorer members are suffering.
Oil market liquidity usually evaporates ahead of the holiday
period, meaning that intra-day price moves can become
exaggerated. The expiration of the front-month WTI contract on
Monday may further exacerbate such activity.
(Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in LONDON, Henning
Gloystein in SINGAPORE; Editing by Peter Millership, David
Gregorio and Lisa Von Ahn)